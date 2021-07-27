Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® Featuring Tower Beverage USA on August 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® is pleased to announce that Tower Beverage USA is airing on Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® on Fox Business Network at 5:30pm ET as branded programming.

Led by an entrepreneurial CEO, Tower Beverage USA is featuring Routes for Sale at www.distributorship.com for their all new sparkling water and gourmet craft sodas to distributors and wholesalers nationwide. Craft soda flavors include Berry, Orange, Ginger, Pear, Lemon, and Cher-Lime and they are all just 160 Calories each! At only 10 calories each, their sparkling water flavors include Blackberry, Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry, Lime, and Cranberry.

With a commitment to establishing itself as an active member and leader in the community, Tower Beverage USA provides 10% of their net profits to veterans, first responders, care givers and their families.

The Company CEO Bill Richards and the Company’s Brand Ambassador retired NYPD Emergency Service Unit/Special Operations Division Mr. Rick Martinez are both looking forward to sitting down with business mogul and show host Kathy Ireland in September to discuss how Tower Beverage USA is poised to become the next household name in soft drinks by offering Routes for Sale at www.distributorship.com. Bill states “I am beyond pleased to have the opportunity to sit down with Kathy Ireland and discuss the next big thing in craft sodas and sparking waters – and how Tower Beverage gives back to communities, first responders, fire stations, law enforcement and people in need throughout the USA.”

To learn more about Tower Beverage USA or to become a distributor, visit https://towerbeverage.com/. For updates on when and where their exclusive interview will air, be sure to check back on the Worldwide Business with kathy ireland® social channels!

