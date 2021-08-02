LATAM PHARMA IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE A NEW ADDITION TO THE DIRECTIVE TEAM

Jean-Pierre Jacquemoud

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATAM Pharma Innovative Ventures AG (“LATAM Pharma”), a Swiss company promoting tailor-made immunization solutions for the public and private markets in Latin American and Caribbean countries and working to improve access to healthcare by establishing worldwide partnerships, announced the appointment of Jean-Pierre Jacquemoud as the company’s official regulatory and corporate advisor and board member.

Becoming the new regulatory and corporate advisor, Jean-Pierre Jacquemoud whose practice focuses on Commercial Law, Banking Law and Health law, will broaden his existing relationship with the company, providing the firm with expert advice ranging from drug regulation to product licensing and strategic partnerships, leveraging his extensive knowledge of biotech regulation, intellectual property, and commercial experience.

“We are very excited about the recent addition of Jean Pierre Jacquemoud, to our organization, which fortifies our commitment to create alliances, and bring innovative products to emerging markets and continue our fight to democratize access to healthcare in Latin America and the developing countries” said Luis Doporto Alejandre, LATAM Pharma’s President of the Board.

Through the work that will be carried out under Jean-Pierre guidance, the company will find new ways to make a greater impact on public health, precisely in these post-pandemic times when we most need to collaborate, working hand-in-hand with researchers, manufacturers, distributors, public and private markets to strengthen the global pharmaceutical supply chains.

For more information about LATAM Pharma: https://latampharma.ch

Press contact: pr@latampharma.ch



About LATAM Pharma

In a challenging and continuously changing healthcare environment, LATAM Pharma offers tailor-made immunization solutions for the public and private markets in Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Our goal is to improve access to healthcare through global partnerships, facilitating research and development, manufacturing, quality control and distribution of vaccines.

Our presence in Switzerland, one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical hubs, enables us to pursue key partnerships with global pharmaceutical industry stakeholders to meet the needs of our Latin American and Caribbean customers.

About Jean-Pierre Jacquemoud

He is attorney-in-law, an ex-pharma top multinational director from several companies, most of them localized in Switzerland.

After legal studies at the University of Geneva, Jean-Pierre was called to the Geneva bar in 1973. After having practiced as attorney for two years, Jean-Pierre moved to Cologne from 1975 to 1976 to study banking business and law at the University of Cologne (Institut für Bankwirtschaft und Bankrecht). Back to Geneva he obtained a master in laws (diplôme d’études juridiques supérieures) at the University of Geneva.

Jean-Pierre, who to date remains the youngest member ever elected to the Geneva Parliament (at 20 years old), obtained his Master in Jurisprudence at the University of Texas (Austin) then moved to San Francisco to practice law at Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro (now Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP). After moving to New York and taking the New York bar exam in 1979, he worked for Sullivan & Cromwell in New York. Upon returning to Switzerland, Jean-Pierre entered into a law partnership with Guy Stanislas. He is still Partner of Jacquemoud & Stanislas, where he advises large, and medium sized pharmaceutical, MedTech and biotech companies in regulatory, intellectual property and commercial matters. Jean-Pierre currently acts as director on the board of various banking institutions and multinational companies.