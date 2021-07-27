OM 21-23 Phongsavahn v. Woonsocket Board of Canvassers – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers violated the OMA by failing to post minutes for its September 23, 2020 meeting to the Secretary of State's website within thirty-five days of the meeting. In response, the Board conceded that it had failed to post meeting minutes to the Secretary of State's website by the statutory deadline but provided evidence that it had posted the minutes on the same day the Complaint was filed, thirty-seven days after the meeting. We found that the Board violated the OMA. We did not find this violation to be willful or knowing, however, nor did we find injunctive relief to be appropriate in these circumstances. VIOLATION FOUND.