Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,997 in the last 365 days.

OM 21-23 Phongsavahn v. Woonsocket Board of Canvassers – Violation found

The Complainant alleged that the Woonsocket Board of Canvassers violated the OMA by failing to post minutes for its September 23, 2020 meeting to the Secretary of State's website within thirty-five days of the meeting. In response, the Board conceded that it had failed to post meeting minutes to the Secretary of State's website by the statutory deadline but provided evidence that it had posted the minutes on the same day the Complaint was filed, thirty-seven days after the meeting. We found that the Board violated the OMA. We did not find this violation to be willful or knowing, however, nor did we find injunctive relief to be appropriate in these circumstances. VIOLATION FOUND.

You just read:

OM 21-23 Phongsavahn v. Woonsocket Board of Canvassers – Violation found

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.