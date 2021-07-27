Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PR 21-17 Patacsil v. Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training – No violation

The Complainant alleged that the DLT violated the APRA by denying her request for the names and addresses of people receiving unemployment benefits, as well as names and addresses of those who recently ceased receiving unemployment benefits. The DLT provided this Office with evidence that disclosure of the requested information would have violated State and Federal laws which require the information to be kept confidential. Having reviewed the statutes in question, we found based on the record before us that the information requested was confidential under State and Federal Law, and was therefore exempt from disclosure. Accordingly, we found no violation.

