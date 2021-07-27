TWC launches IT support packages to help UK SMEs recover from COVID-19

TWC IT support packages

TWC IT Solutions celebrates its 10-year anniversary and launches industry-based IT support packages to help businesses thrive in the post-COVID-19 era.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TWC IT Solutions, one of the leading IT companies for SMEs in London with more than 300 clients across seven industries, operating in 24 countries, celebrates its 10-year anniversary and launches industry-based IT support packages, tailormade to the needs of each sector to help businesses thrive in the post-COVID-19 era.



Key benefits of the new IT Packages are:

>Tailored packages for the financial market, recruitment industry and CRM telephony services

>Comprehensive managed services within the regulatory, GDPR and FCA compliant framework, enabling greater focus to grow your business

>A suite of applications including Cybersecurity, IT Support, Telephony, Business Grade Internet Connectivity and Disaster Recovery.

>Designed by financial service, recruitment and customer service experts.

>Specifically created for small to medium businesses (20-100 employees)



How TWC’s IT Packages are different from the competition:

The aim of TWC’s managed IT packages is to provide services that are specifically tailored to your industry, whilst also helping you maintain business continuity with more reliable, but affordable IT solutions.



“Ten years of hard work has turned us into a significant player in the banking, finance and recruitment markets. In recognition of this milestone, we are launching packages to reflect our commitment to these industries. In an ever changing landscape, many companies now prefer one supplier to provide an 'off-the-shelf' suite of applications, specifically designed to address all their IT and communications' requirements. With this in mind, TWC IT Solutions is planning to be at the forefront of infrastructure development and systems delivery to help SMEs thrive, especially in the post-Covid-19 era.” said Paolo Sartori, Managing Director of TWC IT Solutions.

You can read more about TWC’s new IT support Packages here:

https://www.twc-it-solutions.com/it-packages/



About TWC IT Solutions:

TWC IT Solutions provides world-leading IT and Communication solutions across a range of services including IT support, Cloud telephony, contact centre , business connectivity, cybersecurity, systems integration, unified communications & disaster recovery capabilities.

TWC is trusted by over 200 companies, has an excellent NPS score and over 40 different Technology Partners. TWC is a Microsoft Gold Partner, a Cisco Systems Inc. Premium Partner, and a preferred partner of Samsung Electronics.

The company's HeadQuarters are located in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, but TWC also operates from the US (New Jersey) and Asia (Hong Kong).