Austin Oyster Co. Unveils Exclusive Service of “Austin Oyster” Grown in Collaboration with Maine’s Ferda Farms
The partnership brings fresh, Maine-grown oysters to Austin shellfish fanatics starting this summerAUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Oyster Co.® has partnered with Brunswick, Maine-based Ferda Farms, LLC to develop and grow the “Austin Oyster” to serve exclusively to their customers. The collaboration marks the first of its kind and makes Austin Oyster Co. the only service company in Texas to partner with a farm on the east coast for growing and distributing oysters.
Austin Oyster Co. is fresh from celebrating its one year anniversary as a company humbly founded as a socially-distanced oyster shucking service during the quarantine-laden summer of 2020. The backyard oyster bar business has evolved and expanded to include pop-ups at several notable Austin drinkeries and events.
The notion of growing its own oyster developed as an aspiration to provide the highest quality product to meet the overwhelming demand of its customers. The oysters are farmed in Brunswick, Maine on the New Meadows River. Ferda Farms, founded in 2018 by then three high school seniors, implements innovative techniques which has cultivated a premier growing environment in the region considered by most to be the “Napa Valley of oysters.”
“We feel so fortunate to find a partner in Ferda Farms. Our relationship is unique in an industry that doesn’t often evolve or innovate,” says Brendan Yancy, co-founder of Austin Oyster Co. “In the excellent product that Ferda Farms grows, we’re able to share our passion for east coast oysters with our customers in Texas.”
The relationship between the two young, growing businesses only starts with their passion for the quality and flavor of their oysters. The companies will start their first season offering 40,000 oysters grown exclusively for sale for Austin customers, and plan to scale production further in the coming years. They also will extend their efforts to include educational opportunities about oysters, and how they employ innovative techniques to further the environmental sustainability benefits the shellfish provide.
“Working with Austin Oyster Co. has been amazing to witness our oysters develop somewhat of a cult following thousands of miles away,” says Sam Dorval co-founder of Ferda Farms. “We started the farm with the intention to find new and creative ways to grow and sustain an industry that’s centuries old and are so pleased to find a partner to help share our passion with such a new and larger audience.”
The “Austin Oyster” is available for at-home or event service as well as enjoyed during monthly appearances at The Austin Winery and Idle Hands, bi-weekly Friday happy hours at Still Austin Whiskey Co., weekly Thursday evening service at Hotel St. Cecilia, as well as in-development restaurant and food truck pop-ups in the city.
Serving the oyster to Austinites is the first step in this unique partnership. Starting today, customers can order the “Austin Oyster,” along with a shucking kit, via the company’s website to be shipped next-day air to anywhere in the United States.
“Austin Oyster Co. has grown organically and so strongly through word-of-mouth that now having our own oyster is humbling. This isn’t something you can get from an oyster bar, and the fact that this specific oyster is being farmed exclusively for our customers has brought such excitement to our partnership,” adds Yancy. “We can’t wait for everyone to try them.”
About Austin Oyster Co.
Austin Oyster Co. is an oyster delivery and shucking service based in Austin, Texas. The company brings the oyster bar experience and fresh, New England oysters to backyard gatherings, special events and pop-ups at area restaurants and drinkeries. Beginning Summer 2021, the company introduced the exclusive service of its very own “Austin Oyster,” grown in collaboration with Brunswick, Maine-based Ferda Farms. The partnership is the first-of-its-kind in the oyster industry and also makes it possible for Austin Oyster Co. fans to order the “Austin Oyster” for delivery nationwide.
About Ferda Farms, LLC
Ferda Farms is a scaling oyster farm on the New Meadows River in Brunswick, Maine. Founded in 2018 by three high school seniors, we are committed to producing a high quality product and helping our environment, while promoting education and innovation within the industry.
