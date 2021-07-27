Legacy Claims Services' Rapid Growth Spars Nationwide Hiring
Just weeks after launching, Legacy Claims Services co-owners Mark Petty, and Patrick Wright deploy a nationwide search for top talent.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Claims Services is now hiring nationwide! With rapid growth and success across multiple regions, Legacy Claims Services is excited to hire appraisers in 16 states.
LCS is looking to hire skilled multiline, appraisers across the United States. At LCS, Appraisers will verify and accurately appraise the cost of repairs on commercial structures, residential structures, heavy/specialty equipment, and automobiles so that our clients can determine a fair amount for settlement. Legacy Claims Services believes that all clients deserve affordable rates, great services, and industry-leading cycle time on all claims. That’s the Legacy Difference!
Owners, Mark Petty and Patrick Wright have owned and lead multiple widely successful Property Damage Appraisers franchises throughout the United States, and are now excited for the rapid growth of Legacy Claims Services. With both of their expertise, Legacy Claims Services will keep insurance companies’ best interests in mind, while maintaining their standard of operating procedures and values.
Legacy Claims Services will provide excellent customer service and fast turnaround time for all appraisals, including, but not limited to, automobiles, heavy equipment, property, marine, specialty lines, diminished value, and so much more. That’s the Legacy Difference!
Resumes can be sent to Hiring@LegacyClaimsServices.com
