COVID-19 Daily Update 7-27-2021
There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,534), Berkeley (13,019), Boone (2,200), Braxton (1,047), Brooke (2,266), Cabell (9,037), Calhoun (404), Clay (544), Doddridge (652), Fayette (3,616), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,320), Greenbrier (2,921), Hampshire (1,937), Hancock (2,868), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,315), Jackson (2,291), Jefferson (4,849), Kanawha (15,649), Lewis (1,344), Lincoln (1,615), Logan (3,328), Marion (4,737), Marshall (3,582), Mason (2,115), McDowell (1,658), Mercer (5,269), Mineral (3,008), Mingo (2,806), Monongalia (9,487), Monroe (1,236), Morgan (1,265), Nicholas (1,947), Ohio (4,367), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (963), Pocahontas (684), Preston (2,975), Putnam (5,438), Raleigh (7,152), Randolph (2,884), Ritchie (772), Roane (671), Summers (870), Taylor (1,314), Tucker (549), Tyler (757), Upshur (2,018), Wayne (3,219), Webster (589), Wetzel (1,410), Wirt (468), Wood (8,026), Wyoming (2,095).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Brooke County
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Grant County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV
Jefferson County
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Morgan County
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV