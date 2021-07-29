Organic Skincare Company Creates Dog Balm to Pay it Forward
SugarSkinn™️ has officially “go to the dogs” by creating Paw-some Paw Balm™️
Owning a business is a luxury; having it become successful is a gift.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SugarSkinn™️ announces the release of Paw-some Paw Balm™️.
“The idea behind Paw-some Paw Balm™️ was to create a product and donate a significant amount of sales to privately funded animal rescue groups, ” said Elizabeth Menegon, founder and owner of SugarSkinn™️ Bespoke Bath and Body Products.
“We partnered with Pixies and Paws Rescue, an organization that travels as far as the Middle East to rescue and rehome abused and neglected dogs here in the Tri-State area,” said Menegon. “I am unable to be on the front lines of animal rescue. Emotionally, I am unable to handle seeing the horrific abuse and neglect, so financially helping is my contribution.”
Menegon stated, “owning a business is a luxury; having it be successful is a gift.”
Paw-some Dog Balm™️ is available online: www.sugarskinn.com/
For information on pixie and paws, visit: https://www.pixiesandpawsrescue.org/
