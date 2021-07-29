Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,311 in the last 365 days.

Organic Skincare Company Creates Dog Balm to Pay it Forward

Elizabeth Menegon, Founder/Owner SugarSkinn™️

SugarSkinn™️ has officially “go to the dogs” by creating Paw-some Paw Balm™️

Owning a business is a luxury; having it become successful is a gift.”
— Elizabeth Menegon, Founder/Owner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SugarSkinn™️ announces the release of Paw-some Paw Balm™️.

“The idea behind Paw-some Paw Balm™️ was to create a product and donate a significant amount of sales to privately funded animal rescue groups, ” said Elizabeth Menegon, founder and owner of SugarSkinn™️ Bespoke Bath and Body Products.

“We partnered with Pixies and Paws Rescue, an organization that travels as far as the Middle East to rescue and rehome abused and neglected dogs here in the Tri-State area,” said Menegon. “I am unable to be on the front lines of animal rescue. Emotionally, I am unable to handle seeing the horrific abuse and neglect, so financially helping is my contribution.”

Menegon stated, “owning a business is a luxury; having it be successful is a gift.”
Paw-some Dog Balm™️ is available online: www.sugarskinn.com/
For information on pixie and paws, visit: https://www.pixiesandpawsrescue.org/

Elizabeth Menegon
SugarSkinn™️Bespoke Face & Body Products
Emenegon@sugarskinn.com

You just read:

Organic Skincare Company Creates Dog Balm to Pay it Forward

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.