Organic Skincare Company Creates Dog Balm to Pay it Forward

Elizabeth Menegon, Founder/Owner SugarSkinn™️

SugarSkinn™️ has officially “go to the dogs” by creating Paw-some Paw Balm™️

Owning a business is a luxury; having it become successful is a gift.” — Elizabeth Menegon, Founder/Owner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SugarSkinn™️ announces the release of Paw-some Paw Balm™️.“The idea behind Paw-some Paw Balm™️ was to create a product and donate a significant amount of sales to privately funded animal rescue groups, ” said Elizabeth Menegon, founder and owner of SugarSkinn™️ Bespoke Bath and Body Products.“We partnered with Pixies and Paws Rescue , an organization that travels as far as the Middle East to rescue and rehome abused and neglected dogs here in the Tri-State area,” said Menegon. “I am unable to be on the front lines of animal rescue. Emotionally, I am unable to handle seeing the horrific abuse and neglect, so financially helping is my contribution.”Menegon stated, “owning a business is a luxury; having it be successful is a gift.”Paw-some Dog Balm™️ is available online: www.sugarskinn.com/ For information on pixie and paws, visit: https://www.pixiesandpawsrescue.org/