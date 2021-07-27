REPX and EPIPOLI join forces to sell prepaid cards of Italy's Football Teams in retail outlets

New strategic agreement by REPX to launch its payment products in Italy in the store network of Epipoli

The Reputation Exchange Plc (CY-CSE:REPX)

MILAN, ITALY, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX, the London-based fintech with solid Italian roots, management and creativity, has entered into a new operating agreement, choosing EPIPOLI SpA as its exclusive partner for the Italian market, for the production and distribution of branded, non-reloadable Prepaid Cards for large-scale retail channels. REPX has achieved undisputed leadership in the market niche referring to co-branded payment cards destined for the world of football and its supporters, which has seen it enter into agreements with the most important teams in Italy, among others Milan and Rome, just to name a few, and in the world with the most iconic football team of all, Real Madrid, as well as English, German and, shortly, French teams. According to a research recently published by Sponsor United, an industry benchmark for brand analysis in sport and visibility, REPX is ranked ninth in the world among 109 fintech brands surveyed for level of visibility in sport, behind unicorns but ahead of very important competitors.

This escalation of agreements and results has aroused the interest of several big players in the sector and it is in this context that the strategic collaboration and distribution agreements signed in the last period are inserted, among which, last in chronological order, that with a reality of absolute importance such as EPIPOLI, which marks REPX's entry into the world of non-rechargeable Prepaid Cards destined for large organised distribution.

"EPIPOLI - REPX management comments on the terms of the agreement - is a perfect partner for us with its network of 50 thousand physical points of sale and its presence and technology in e-commerce. It is an international company that, through non-rechargeable prepaid cards, that can also be found at supermarket checkouts and other sales points, allows people to make purchases online and in shops even without having a current account.

EPIPOLI also promotes the sale of these products through its own e-commerce platforms (such as mygiftcard.it or groupalia.it) in addition to the Business to Business channel. EPIPOLI is therefore a fundamental partner for REPX to bring its payment tools within the reach of all fans of the teams contracted by REPX.



About REPX

REPX is a fintech company that is revolutionising traditional banking by combining payment technology and the passion of billions of fans around the world with social media. REPX gives celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands, iconic cities, the opportunity to connect with their fan base in innovative ways through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards: debit cards and digital products that are patent-protected and designed to cater to their loyal legions of followers and fans. From the beginning, REPX's goal has been to connect celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands and iconic cities with its project. Today, just over a year later, REPX has developed a significant portfolio of partners and brands, with several hundred million social media followers worldwide. REPX is relentlessly creating new partnerships in order to steadily grow its contract pipeline, with the aim of continuing to innovate while generating - through its patented cards - maximum engagement with the social generation in the electronic payment market.

About EPIPOLI

Epipoli is the Italian FinTech Group leader in payment systems and the first to introduce Gift Cards in Italy. In 2020 it closed with a consolidated turnover of 140 million euros. Epipoli is not only a market leader in prepaid products but also a leader in engagement programmes with the development of effective and innovative customer loyalty strategies. In this context, Epipoli has distinguished itself for successful collaboration projects: it was in fact chosen by Samsung Pay to create the section of the App dedicated to Gift Cards and by Flowe (Mediolanum Group), to develop the store dedicated to its users. Today, the prepaid payment network that Epipoli has built - which includes 250 partners in over 70,000 points of sale in Europe and more than 4 million consumers - represents the link between the digital world and the physical points of sale.