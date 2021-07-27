Global Low Flow Shower Head Market: Offers Cost and Energy Efficient Solution for Water Conservation

Low Flow Shower Head Market

The global low flow shower head market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the next six years.

Water-saving shower heads retail for less $20 and can result in water savings of 25% – 60%.” — QuantAlign Research

LONDON, U.K., July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Low Flow Shower Head market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The demand for low flow shower head is expected to reach “USD 1009.8” Million by 2027. The growth of the low flow shower head market is primarily attributed to its efficiency in reducing both water and energy usage, and thus proving a cost effective solution to water efficient home. Moreover, supportive government policies and regulations for water conservation being implemented across the globe is providing further impetus to the low-flow shower head market.

During the forecast period, demand growth for low flow shower head will be supported by higher degree of urbanization, improving income levels and changing lifestyle. Increasing number of water saving technologies allow shower heads to be multifunctional and automated, thus adding appeal to the product. Companies are keen towards developing more efficient and cost effective products to remain competitive in the market and further identify key markets to further occupy larger market share.

Higher pricing and more complex product assortments are the primary drivers of sales in developed markets. Rise in construction of green buildings in developed region further augments the demand for these water saving products . In emerging countries, rising income levels and a shift in lifestyle are boosting demand for the low-flow shower heads and accessories. Improvements in rural water systems will boost demand for these shower items, particularly for the entry-level models.

Browse complete report with TOC: “Global Low Flow Shower Head Market Report”

Key insights:

• Aerated low flow showerhead holds larger share in the global market and is expected to witness significant CAGR over the forecast period

• Fixed low flow showerhead segment dominated the market in 2020, while demand for handheld low flow showerhead is also expected to experience higher demand over the coming years

• North America is currently the largest market for low flow showerhead followed by Europe, while APAC along with MEA region is expected to offer wide array of opportunities and would be key market over the forecast period

Key players operating in the market include: Hansgrohe AG, High Sierra Showerheads, Delta Faucet Company, Niagara conservation Group, LIXIL Water Technology Americas (“LWTA”), Water Pik, Inc., Orbital Systems, Kohler Co., Speakman Company, PFister, Water Management Fire Hydrant Spa, PULSE ShowersSpas, Inc., Moen Incorporated, are among others.



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the Global Low Flow Shower Head market from 2020 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the Global Low Flow Shower Head market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the Global market for Low-Flow Shower Head performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in Global Low Flow Shower Head industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the Global Low-Flow Shower Head market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the Global Low Flow Shower Head market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of Global Low Flow Shower Head market?

The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global Low Flow Shower Head market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers Low-Flow Shower Head market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

For enquires related to the market research report, Contact:

QuantAlign Research

Email: info@quantalignresearch.com

US: +1-716-218-9921 / UK: +44-20-3239-1434



About Us

QuantAlign Research is a market research and consulting company that provides high quality research insights, which help our clients in making well-informed decisions.

Our research team has extensive experience in market research and consulting services. Our analysts keep close tabs on market trends to develop strategies for our clients to stay ahead and adapt to changing market conditions.

QuantAlign Research provides syndicated and customized research reports in various industry verticals, which include chemical &material, automotive& transportation, energy & power, information and communication, electrical &electronics, healthcare& biotechnology, and FMCG.

The full portfolio of reports available from QuantAlign can be found at:

“https://quantalignresearch.com/”



Related Reports:

Global Under Sink RO Water Purifiers Market

Global Traditional Whiteboard Market

