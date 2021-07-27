Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SportsTech Company completes Seed Financing

Tennis Esports

VR Motion Learning, an Austrian based sports-tech company, completes its late-seed financing for accelerating its global expansion.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VR Motion Learning GmbH & Co KG (VRML), an Austrian based sports technology company, has reached agreement with the Austria Wirtschaftsservice Gesellschaft (AWS) to complete its late-seed financing for accelerating its global expansion.

Tennis participation, fitness-at-home applications, virtual sports and VR headsets penetration are growing at record levels. More fans are turning to interactive sports training and entertainment experiences overall. VRML has developed “Tennis Esports”, the industry’s leading tennis simulator for commercial, residential, and entertainment venues. What differentiates “Tennis Esports” from others is its authentic ball physics, the full body capture technology software that delivers instantaneous data analytics, and best-in-class graphics.

Tennis Esports set the standard for authentic simulator experience in tennis. This unique application makes virtual and real tennis on court incredibly close, making “Tennis Esports” not only an exciting game but also the most advanced training device from the beginner to the ATP/WTA player. With great vision, the team developed leading-edge software and technological capabilities that will translate into more in and out-of-home tennis participation for all levels of athletes, enthusiasts, and casual fans. Therefore, VRML is well-positioned to capitalize on the exploding interest in compelling, interactive experiences and subscription-based gaming services.

"We pride ourselves on delivering the most authentic and accurate tennis experience indoors in the world. And we are so proud winning the "Overall 1st Prize of the Pioneer Startup Competition", the "A1 Innovation Award" and finally the most recognized prize in the VR industry, the Laval Virtual Awards 2021 in the category sports, being now named as one among the “10 most exceptional Tech solutions in 2021", said Gregory Gettinger, Founder & CEO.

About Austria Wirtschaftsservice Gesellschaft (AWS):
AWS is an Austrian federal development and financing bank for the promotion and financing of companies. The bank provides around €1 billion in development aid, mainly as grants, loans, and guarantees to finance projects in the value of more than €11 billion. AWS is focused on four different areas: Technology and innovation, equity and capital markets, promotion, and financing as well as services for research and development management. In addition to these core activities, it also administers the Austrian federal economic stimulus package of around €1 billion.

About VR Motion Learning (VRML):
Tennis Esports is the most accurate tennis simulator in the market and opens the door to authentic virtual tennis learning & gaming, virtual tennis tournaments and real tennis Esports. It is the only tennis simulator that will be giving players full body-tracking technology to provide unmatched real ball flight. Users can dynamically experience in training sessions with the virtual ball machine, in online matches with friends or in tournaments and later the “Tennis Esports Super League”, which will be established next year.

The applied technologies cover video & audio fidelity in VR, highest levels of immersion, haptic feedback, real-time full body motion tracking and capture, interaction with people and objects, multiplayer games, games between locations and usage of data collection, similarity modelling, biomechanical modelling, real-time data analysis and processing using Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence tools.

This scientific project is accompanied by the Technical University of Vienna TUW.

Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
+43 680 5021059
Tennis Esports Teaser

