Documentary Short "There Is No Line" Explores the Reality of the American Immigration System

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sila Productions is proud to announce the upcoming documentary short film, “There Is No Line,” produced in partnership with the Golden Stairs Immigration Center. The film explores the reality of the American immigration system and debunks popular myths associated with it.“I think most Americans, when they think about immigration, they're still thinking about Ellis Island, about a physical line that you can stand in, answer a dozen questions, go through a basic health inspection, and walk into the United States,” says Matt Cameron, Executive Producer of the film and co-founder of the Golden Stairs Immigration Center. “But Ellis Island closed in 1924, and it's been a completely different system since then. Any pretense of welcoming people who are poor, or who don't have the kinds of privileges and opportunities that so many native-born people do, is gone.”As an immigration attorney with more than 15 years’ experience, Cameron has made it his mission to educate the public about the reality of today’s immigration system. He knows that many of the opinions formed by Americans about immigrants coming into the country are based on misunderstandings, such as the belief that “illegal” immigrants are just skipping a “legal” line available to aspiring Americans. “If you think that people are just not doing something that they could do in a day, and they're just protesting instead, I can see how that would make you angry. But that’s not how it works anymore. The truth is that 99 percent of the world's population has no legal means to immigrate to this country. And whether you think that's good or bad, you have to understand, that's how it is. And so we have to sit down and have an adult conversation about what immigration actually is in this country, what it looks like and what we want to do.”Shortly after releasing her previous documentary short, “Bucking Tradition,” Director Sharon Boeckle came across a viral post written by Matt that showed up in her social media feed. The post, which was circulated via Facebook and Matt’s twitter page , succinctly and clearly explained why today’s immigration system is closed to most of the world’s population and why most Americans don’t realize it. “I recognized myself as one of those people Matt was writing for,” Sharon recalls, “the people who really don’t know how our immigration system works or fully understand that there are few legal paths for most people to immigrate to America anymore.” She dug into Matt’s other articles and interviews, which have been featured on NPR and in The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald, The New Republic, The Baffler, and The Washington Post. She knew this was content that could be transformed into digital film to reach a wider audience.“What we hope to share is an uncomfortable truth: that most aspiring Americans coming here today are coming “illegally” because they have no other choice,” Sharon continues. “We need to debunk the notion that immigrants today can just wait patiently, get in a metaphorical or digital “line”, and come here in a way similar to how our ancestors before us did, but for some reason they are choosing not to. There is no legal path for them. So it’s time to change the conversation from “get in line” and “do it legally” to a conversation that accurately addresses what is really going on.”“There Is No Line” is fiscally sponsored as a Film Independent project. For more information, visit the film's page on Film Independent. The documentary is slated to wrap post-production in time for the 2022 film festival circuit.