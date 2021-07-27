Tasks Leader’s Innovative VA Solutions for the Post-Covid World

TasksLeader, as one of the most prolific Virtual Assistant service providers from India, announced an aggressive pricing policy.

INDIA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID changing the length and breadth of businesses all over, TasksLeader, as one of the most prolific Virtual Assistant service providers from India announced an aggressive pricing policy.

While one has to generally book a considerable number of hours working with a VA company, Tasks Leader has three exciting offer plans to choose from, namely, 100 hours + additional 50 hours a bonus that will stay valid for no less than 18 months when booked. Similarly, a 50 hours booking gets 25 hours extra with validity of 12 months, and lastly 30 hours of booking gets 15 hours bonus with 6-month validity.

This exclusive pay and use per demand plan has been exclusively designed to meet business requirements in a post-COVID scenario where the cash flow of several companies is almost turning negative.

Speaking to media about their new competitive plan, Tasks Leader CMO, Dave said, “These are uncertain times, when businesses have taken a major hit. Tasks Leader has been working with multiple clients across several domains for years. Thus, we came up with this idea where we need to be compassionate towards clients and other businesses who are looking to partner with us to get their job done. As a result, our aggressive pricing policies will help many businesses achieve their targets at a much lower price than usual. If we don’t hold hands with each other during such unprecedented times, who will?”

The current offer plans have already gone live on the official website for everyone to checkout.

About TasksLeader: As a versatile and innovative virtual assistant service provider company, Tasks Leader has always been ahead in their gamut of offering. From VA support to content writing, graphic design, remote IT support, email management, transcription services, web designing and development, digital marketing, and much more – this is your stop destination for the most reliable service ever.

