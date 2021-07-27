Pizza Box Market Trends Include Tamper Proof Boxes With Locking Mechanisms – For Pizza!

Pizza Box Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Pizza Box Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The introduction of new packaging designs with a safety locking mechanism is shaping the pizza box market. Major players operating in the pizza box sector are focused on introducing new packaging designs to ensure the health and safety of the customers. For example, in April 2020, Pizza Pizza, a Canada-based pizza quick-service restaurant, introduced the Tamper Proof Pizza Box, which includes a safety locking mechanism that the customer must break to access the pizza inside. The box is built to keep the pizza fresh until it is delivered to the customer. The company has begun shipping with the new packaging, and by the end of the month, all 420 restaurants across the country will have boxes available in all sizes.

Major players in the pizza box market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific, New Method Packaging, Pratt Industries Inc., Magnum Packaging, DS Smith, International Paper, Huhtamaki Oyj, Rengo Co. Ltd, BillerudKorsnäs AB, and Rsg Packagings Pvt Ltd.

In April 2019, Smurfit Kappa Group, an Ireland-based corrugated packaging company acquired Vitavel for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, Smurfit plans to strengthen its market position in the Balkan region as it already operates businesses in Romania, Greece, and Serbia. Vitavel is a Bulgaria-based manufacturer of corrugated board and corrugated board packaging.

Read More On The Global Pizza Box Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pizza-box--global-market-report

The global pizza box market size is expected to grow from $2.15 billion in 2020 to $2.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The growth in the pizza box market is mainly due to increasing demand for fast-food. The market is expected to reach $3.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

North America and Europe are the largest regions in the pizza box market in 2020. The regions covered in the pizza box market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global pizza box market is segmented by box type into whole pizza boxes, pizza slice boxes, by material type into corrugated paperboard, clay coated cardboard, by print type into printed boxes, non-printed boxes, by sales channel into online, offline, and by application into restaurant, commissary, supermarket, other.

Pizza Box Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pizza box global market overview, forecast pizza box market size and growth for the whole market, pizza box global market segments, and geographies, pizza box global market trends, pizza box market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Pizza Box Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5179&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/converted-paper-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Plastic Alternative Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plastic-alternative-packaging-global-market-report

Fresh Meat Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fresh-meat-packaging-global-market-report

Bakery & Confectionary Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bakery-and-confectionary-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/