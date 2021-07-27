Report ーMobile Consumers’ Familiarity with Technologies Like Artificial Intelligence Dependent Upon Age and Income
Results of research upset ideas about which groups of mobile consumers are most likely to be familiar with artificial intelligence and other new technologies.NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Innovation Pro and Analegy, an innovation technology consulting firm, announce the publication of the report, “The Mobile Consumer and Emerging Technologies” which is available at The Innovation Pro website at www.theinnovationpro.com. The report is based on a survey conducted in June 2021 to measure how familiar mobile consumers are with emerging technologies.
The Innovation Pro and President of Analegy, Talib Morgan, said, “My clients know these technologies have promise for engaging customers but it can be challenging to gauge which ones are most worth the risk.” Morgan continued, “Innovation is about experimentation but prototypes and pilots aren’t free. They need to be able to make educated decisions about their investments.”
Among the emerging technologies covered by the report are Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Augmented Reality (A.R.), Virtual Reality (V.R.), Internet of Things (IoT), Cryptocurrencies, and 5G. Insights are provided on how familiar mobile consumers are with the technologies (from simply “Heard of It” to actually using them) and which demographic age and income groups are most likely to be familiar with the technology. The report uncovers surprising insights about who the primary users are of emerging technologies.
The report also divulges activities mobile consumers have performed on their mobile phones. “We realized that we had to tie the technology research into actual behaviors so we probed both emerging technology dependent behaviors and more run of the mill ones to make sure the data is truly valuable,” Morgan said.
Visit The Innovation Pro website to download a complimentary copy of the report, “The Mobile Consumer and Emerging Technologies”.
About The Innovation Pro
The Innovation Pro, Talib Morgan, is the President of Analegy, a minority business certified innovation technology consulting company. A recognized digital technology innovator, he has over twenty years of experience advising Fortune 500 companies on realizing the benefits of their digital investments. At Analegy, Talib guides his clients on the implementation of digital roadmaps that refine their strategies and transform their customer experiences.
Talib Morgan, The Innovation Pro
Analegy
+1 908-443-1180
email us here