THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021

Begin Consideration of H.R. 4502 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations. The Rule makes in order 229 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.

Postponed Suspensions (17 votes)