Silicon Valley Institute, Best Class Clinic for Female Hair Transplant, Announces New 'Before and After' Page for Women

Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a cutting-edge clinic for female hair transplants in the Bay Area, announces a new before-and-after page for women.
Women's hair loss is not the same as men's. We believe a page centered around their experiences may be helpful to the community.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a highly-rated Bay Area hair transplantation clinic at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/, is proud to announce a new page focused on women's hair loss treatments. The newly released before-and-after photos of women's hair restoration including hairline treatments are available to review.
"Women's hair loss is not the same as men's. We believe a page centered around their experiences may be helpful to the community," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "Photos show our female patients before and after their hair loss treatments so the public can see the results for themselves."
The public can review the new "before and after" page focused on female hairline restoration at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after-female/. Hair loss for women could present differently than it does for men. Thinner, more brittle hair could be signs of female hair loss instead of a typical "receding" hairline found in men. A top clinic focused on female hair transplant support in the Bay Area can help residents review options. Treatments for women can include the following: robotic hair transplant surgery, light therapy, and supplement protocols. The clinic serves both women and men prepared to address hair loss issues. Bay Area residents can review the clinic's "before and after" page for men at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/before-after/. Those looking for skin care issues are encouraged to visit the sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
FEMALE HAIR TRANSPLANT CLINIC IN BAY AREA AIMS THE SPOTLIGHT ON WOMEN'S HAIR LOSS
Here is the background on this release. Baldness may be a common issue for men living in the San Francisco area. However, women struggling with thinning hair confront unique problems. Confusion over how to manage the problem and a loss of confidence could result from thinning hair in women. For these reasons, Silicon Valley Hair Institute announces a new women-centered page of "before and after" examples of hair loss treatments, especially for hair line issues. Female hair loss can present as a widening part and all-over thinner hair. Treatments may include hair transplantation, nutritional protocols, and micro-pigmentation. A state-of-the-art clinic helps focus the spotlight on female hair transplant services in the Bay Area.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
