During the 117th Congress, House Democrats Have Taken Decisive Action on Behalf of the American People

Since the start of the 117th Congress, House Democrats have passed important legislation and advanced legislative priorities important to the American people. Here’s a look at the major bills that have passed the House since January 2021, including the American Rescue Plan:

THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

Shots in Arms: The American Rescue Plan provided $20 billion for the development and distribution of vaccines, including $7.5 billion in CDC funding to address racial disparities and ensure vaccines are reaching every community, including communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic. Today, more than 160 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and efforts continue to get more shots in arms every day.

People in Jobs: The American Rescue Plan invested in crucial tools to help small businesses reopen safely including the Paycheck Protection Program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, EIDL grants, and $350 billion in critical aid to keep frontline workers such as teachers, law enforcement, and health care workers on the job. Today, more than 3 million jobs have been created since the start of the 117th Congress.

The American Rescue Plan, which passed the House on March 10, and was signed into law on March 11, is a transformative package to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and restore the economy. This legislation has provided direct assistance to families, invested in vaccine distribution, ensured schools have the resources to resume in-person learning safely, and gave vital support to small businesses.

IMPORTANT LAWS SIGNED IN THE FIRST 200 DAYS

H.R. 1799, the Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act Passed the House 3/16, signed into law 3/30

This legislation extended the Paycheck Protection Program application deadline for two months through May 31, 2021 to help struggling businesses keep workers employed during COVID-19.

H.R. 1276, the SAVE LIVES Act Passed the House 3/9, signed into law 3/24

This law ensured that more veterans, their families, and caregivers got access to COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner.

S. 937, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act Passed the House 5/18, signed into law 5/20

This law addresses the dramatic increase in hate crimes targeting the AAPI community since the start of the pandemic. This law designates a point person at the Department of Justice to review hate crimes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bolsters state and local governments to improve their reporting of hate crimes, and ensures that hate crime information is more accessible to Asian-American communities.

S. 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act Passed the House 6/17, signed into law 6/18

This law established the first federal holiday in 38 years to formally recognize Juneteenth National Independence Day and commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

Three Congressional Review Act resolutions have been signed into law, overturning dangerous rules put in place by the Trump Administration:

S.J. Res 13, a CRA overturning an EEOC rule to address discrimination in the workplace Passed the House 6/24, signed into law 6/30

S.J.Res.14, a CRA addressing dangerous methane emissions Passed the House 6/25, signed into law 6/30

S.J.Res.15, a CRA to protect against predatory lenders Passed the House 6/24, signed into law 6/30

House Democrats have also worked to advance critical pieces of legislation, which await action in the Senate:

H.R. 1, the For The People Act Passed the House 3/3

This comprehensive legislation would promote government transparency, strengthen access to the ballot box and make it easier for Americans to exercise their right to vote, secure election infrastructure, and curb the influence of dark money in politics.

“The vast majority of Americans — including Democrats, Independents, and Republicans — support the For The People Act.” [Data For Progress, 4/21/21]

H.R. 5, the Equality Act Passed the House 2/25

The Equality Act would codify consistent anti-discrimination legal protections for LGBTQ Americans by amending several existing civil rights laws to include explicit non-discrimination protections in key areas of life.

“An overwhelming seven in 10 voters support the Equality Act, spanning across demographic and partisan groups, including across all ages, races, religions, and political parties.” [Hart Research, 3/16/21]

H.R. 6, the Dream and Promise Act Passed the House 3/18

The Dream and Promise Act would protect Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) status holders from deportation and provide an opportunity to obtain permanent legal status that would enable these groups to work legally within the United States and continue to contribute to their local communities and economy.

“Data for Progress’s polling… showed that by a huge margin of 69% percent, voters support a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.” [Data for Progress, 3/24/21]

H.R 7, the Paycheck Fairness Act Passed the House 4/17

This bill would strengthen labor protections around equal pay by prohibiting the use of salary history to set compensation, provide more transparent options for joining class-action lawsuits challenging systemic discrimination, and require employers to show that gender pay gaps are job-related and consistent with business need.

“Polling ahead of the 2020 election indicated about 90 percent of women, across party lines, supported strengthening equal pay laws.” [The 19th, 6/10/21] H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and H.R 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act Passed the House 3/11

These bills would modernize federal laws around gun sales. The former would close current loopholes that allow buyers to purchase guns without a background check in certain venues, while the latter would prevent gun sales from going through before background checks are completed.

“In a poll conducted by Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords, 93% of Americans support background checks on all gun sales.” [Everytown for Gun Safety, 1/27/21]

“According to the latest survey, 48 percent of voters support closing the Charleston Loophole.” [Morning Consult, 3/11/21]

H.R. 803, the Protecting America’s Wildness and Public Lands Act Passed the House 2/26

This comprehensive bill would conserve and protect natural landscapes across America, designating over 1.5 million acres of public land as protected wilderness and withdrawing significant amount of public land from drilling and mining activities to promote a healthier environment.

H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Passed the House 3/3

This bill, which House Democrats also passed in the 116th Congress 30 days after the murder of George Floyd, will address racial bias in policing, ensure accountability for police brutality and misconduct, and work to change the culture of law enforcement to promote better relationships with the communities they serve.

“Nearly all the key provisions of Democrats’ police reform bill — the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act — have a majority of voter support.” [Vox, 4/9/21]

H.R. 842, the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act Passed the House 3/9

This bill aims to strengthen labor protections for union workers through overriding Republican-led “right to work” laws, promoting free and fair union elections, and holding companies that attempt to restrict union activity accountable.

“Union leaders say the Protecting the Right to Organize Act — PRO Act — would finally begin to level a playing field they say is unfairly tilted toward big business and management, making union organizing drives and elections unreasonably difficult.” [NPR, 3/9/21]

H.J. Res 17, Removing the Deadline for Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment Passed the House 3/17

This resolution would remove the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment in order to enshrine women’s equality in the Constitution.

H.R. 1620, the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act Passed the House 3/18

This long-overdue legislation to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act passed the House with bipartisan support. It would reauthorize funding to vital grant programs that help prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, and improve access to resources for victims and survivors.

H.R. 1603, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act Passed the House 3/18

This bipartisan bill would stabilize the agriculture industry’s labor supply by reforming the H-2A guest worker program and creating a pathway to citizenship for agricultural workers, many of whom worked through the pandemic.

H.R 51, the Washington, DC Admission Act Passed the House 4/22

This bill would admit Washington, DC as the 51st state in the Union and end the injustice in denying nearly 700,000 citizens the right to be represented fully in Congress. It would also end the unjust practice of treating District of Columbia residents differently when allocating government resources or relief.

“A new poll conducted just weeks before the most recent push for D.C. statehood shows growing support among voters. According to the poll by Data for Progress, 54% of respondents indicated that they would support making D.C. a state so it can elect voting Senators and Representatives.” [FOX 5, 3/22/21]

H.R 3237, the Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to 1/6 Appropriations Act Passed the House 5/20

This bill provides $1.9 billion in funding to secure the U.S. Capitol Complex and ensure the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police have the resources they need to do their jobs. The legislation responds to the direct costs incurred by the National Guard and DC police on January 6, provides funding to improve the security of windows and doors in the Capitol complex, and secures funds to improve Capitol Police training and equipment.

H.R 256, Repeal of the 2002 AUMF Against Iraq Passed the House 6/17

This bill, which passed with bipartisan support, would repeal the 2002 Authorization of Military Force Against Iraq.

“The House voted Thursday to repeal a 19-year-old military authorization Congress passed to give legal backing to the Iraq War with the support of Democrats and Republicans and the endorsement of the White House — an unprecedented coalition. [The Washington Post, 3/17/21]

H.R 1230, the Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act Passed the House 6/24

The bipartisan Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act restores protections for older workers that were weakened in a 2009 Supreme Court ruling that made it harder for older workers to prove age-based discrimination in the workplace.

H.R 2662, the Inspectors-General Independence and Empowerment Act Passed the House 6/29

This bill seeks to promote government transparency and accountability by ensuring the independence of federal inspectors-general, allowing government watchdogs to act freely without fear of political pressure or threats. It would also protect whistleblowers from threats of retaliation by making it a violation of House rules for Members to reveal their identities.

“The House passed a comprehensive package of reforms Tuesday to protect inspectors general from being fired or otherwise prevented from doing their jobs, a measure inspired by President Donald Trump’s pattern of ousting the agency watchdogs who challenged him.” [The Washington Post, 6/30/21]

H.R 3005, Legislation to #RemoveHate from the Capitol Building Passed the House 6/29

This bill, passed with bipartisan support, would remove statues of those who perpetuated and supported slavery and segregation in this country, along with statues or busts of those who served voluntarily in the Confederate States of America, from public display in the U.S. Capitol.

H.R 3684, the INVEST in America Act Passed the House 7/1

This bill is a comprehensive five-year surface transportation reauthorization and water infrastructure package that would make long-overdue repairs to our nation’s roads, bridges, rail, and transit. The bill would also ensure clean, safe drinking water and address our nation’s aging wastewater infrastructure.

“52% of voters believe infrastructure investments will drive economic growth, create good-paying jobs, and pay for itself in the long run.” [Data For Progress, 3/19/21]

H.R 2467, the PFAS Action Act Passed the House 7/21

This bipartisan bill would improve the safety of Americans’ drinking water by requiring the EPA to set a drinking water standard, prevent the future release of PFAS chemicals into our bodies of water, and start the process of cleaning up affected communities.

H.R 3985, the ALLIES Act Passed the House 7/22

This bill would increase the visa cap and expedite the visa process for Afghan allies who worked alongside American military personnel, diplomats, development professionals, and partner forces, to help ensure they make it safely out of harm’s way.

Throughout the 117th Congress, House Democrats will continue to advocate for American workers and families as we work to build back better.

