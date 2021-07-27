Remix Compilation for KLÖ ‘s “Luv’s So Good” Single to be Released by Simplicity 26 Records

Share This Article

News Provided By

Cover Art

KLÖ ‘s “Luv’s So Good” Remix Compilation featuring remixes by Kenny Summit, Mike Dominico, Unspoken Notion, & David Wiegand to hit digital retailers worldwide.

On point and would sound good on the airwaves” — Eddie Hudson

DETROIT LAKES, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In April of this year, Simplicity 26 Records announced a deal that was reached with Sunai Paradise Music to rebrand the up and coming Haitian Recording Artist KLÖ and debut her to the world stage. (Simplicity 26 Records. April 12th, 2021). Detroit Lakes, MN Based Label, Simplicity 26 Records, Signs New Deal With Orlando, FL Based Haitian Artist ‘Klo’.During this time Simplicity 26 Records co-owner; Fitzreynolds “Noldy” Cadet (the bass guitarist for Haitian Kompa Band VAYB) through his studio Noldy Music in Union, New Jersey, worked with Branley Midouin of Sunai Paradise Music in Orlando, Florida; KLÖ’s management, to produce 3 singles set to be released this summer. “Luv’s So Good” released on July 10th, 2021 was the first. Written by Midouin and Larry Decarmine. (Simplicity 26 Records. July 8th, 2021). Simplicity 26 Records Announces the Release of KLÖ’s First New Single “Luv’ s So Good” Since Signing With Label.Once the original of “Luv’s So Good” was complete; Matthew “Unspoken Notion” Clark, CEO of Simplicity 26 Records, reached out to Kenny Summit of Good For You Records, Mike Dominico of Muted Trax, and Trance producer David Wiegand of M.S.L. Records to collaborate on putting together a remix compilation. Eddie Hudson; another co-owner of Simplicity 26 Records, along with DJ BobbyJamz of MUZIKVIBE, will be putting out his remix at a later date.The goal of the remix compilation is to expose KLÖ to new fan bases and help her grow her following.Kenny Summit described his experience with his remix as an; “80’s electro vibe”, and that KLÖ had, “very catchy vocals”. David Wiegand took to Trance; having a similar connection of the 80’s/90’s through the underground nightlife, as he sculpted his version. Unspoken Notion’s Remix is described best; by Wiegand as “Progressive house with a Pop touch”. Mike Dominico took a very classic approach to his remix also; as the era of 80’s/90’s pop / house influenced well into a remix Hudson describes as “On point and would sound good on the airwaves”. “Overall, the whole project from the Original release and its music video; to all the remixes, have been a blast. Working with the whole team in all the many aspects and watching all the parts fall into place, has created a fun production experience.” – Clark.KLÖ’s “Luv’s So Good” Remix Compilation, will exclusively be at JunoDownload on 27th of July. The compilation will be officially released at all other digital retailers and streaming sites in the Simplicity 26 Records distribution network on August 10th, 2021 in conjunction with the worldwide release of KLÖ’s new single, “Hit it Good”. “Hit it Good” was written by Midouin and Larry Charles, Produced by KLÖ, Midouin, and Cadet.About Simplicity 26 RecordsSimplicity 26 is an international independent record label with the expertise to give that competing edge in today's music industry. A subsidiary under Selustive Notion International, based in Detroit Lakes, MN, along with sister companies Noldy Music Productions, One Beat Music Kenya, Com'ere Productions, Phunky Phamous Entertainment, & Simplicity 26 Distribution; it is ran by Executive Producer Matthew "Unspoken Notion" Clark, Engineer/Producer Eddie Hudson (Multi-platinum Award Winner), and Producer/Engineer Fitzerynold Cadet (Bass Guitarist for VAYB formerly known as Carimi). Artist with signed works to Simplicity 26 are Manny Rebel, Ella René, Mickey Orlando, David Wiegand, Ivan Lee & Friends, Unspoken Notion, Eddie Hudson, Lizzie, & Rofence; with new artist’s being added.Simplicity 26 Records. (April 12th, 2021). Detroit Lakes, MN Based Label, Simplicity 26 Records, Signs New Deal With Orlando, FL Based Haitian Artist ‘Klo’. [Press Release] Retrieved from https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/detroit-lakes-mn-based-label-simplicity-26-records-signs-new-deal-with-orlando-fl-based-haitian-artist-klo-301266700.html Simplicity 26 Records. (July 8th, 2021). Simplicity 26 Records Announces the Release of KLÖ’s First New Single “Luv’s So Good” Since Signing With Label. [Press Release] Retrieved from https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/545706591/simplicity-26-records-announces-the-release-of-kl-s-first-new-single-luv-s-so-good-since-signing-with-label

KLÖ - Luv's So Good (Original) - Official Music Video