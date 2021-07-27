Hologic, Boston Scientific, and Minerva Surgical Lead Global Endometrial Ablation Despite a Fall Back Due to COVID-19

Radio-frequency ablation continues to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. Because it is a faster procedure, patient stress and discomfort are reduced.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research (iData), a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global endometrial ablation market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2020, 2021, and beyond. While the value of the total endometrial ablation market decreased in 2020, due primarily to COVID-19, iData forecasts that in-office procedures, demographic factors, and new technology will encourage significant growth into 2027.

According to iData's Global Endometrial Ablation Market Report, the global market was estimated at around $403 million in 2020. The 2020 market value experienced approximately a 24% decrease from the 2019 valuation, following COVID-19 headwinds. However, the market has started to recover moving into 2021 and is expected to exceed $748 million by 2027. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis covers both the thermal ablation device market and the radio-frequency ablation market in extensive detail. Both of these markets are expected to experience a modest ASP decline with intensifying competitive pricing pressures. However, thermal ablation procedures of the overall market are set to gradually increase over the forecast period. On the other hand, radio-frequency ablation is the preferred method for many physicians, partially due to the speed of the procedure; it can be performed under local anesthesia and takes only a few minutes.

Among the many competitors within these global markets, Hologic, Boston Scientific, and Minerva Surgical are the leaders followed by Medtronic and Olympus. LiNA Medical and Cooper Surgical are trailing the leaders by a substantial margin, pushing for a larger share of the global market. There is a multitude of other competitors analyzed within this report which have one or more products offered in this space.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

