Hoyer Discusses the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the 1/6 Select Committee on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”

On the Select Committee to Investigate 1/6

"[Minority Leader McCarthy’s charge that Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger are ‘Pelosi Republicans’ is] absurd. If anybody looks at the voting records of Mr. Kinzinger and Ms. Cheney, they will know that they haven't voted with Speaker Pelosi except on the most bipartisan of bills. They are real Republicans…. These are people who come from conservative Republican districts who have represented Republican values. The difference is, and this is the key: they both believe in the truth. That ought not to be a partisan issue. Truth ought to be an intellectually honest pursuit and that's what Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are going to do…. On the other hand, they believe that that happened on January 6th was the worst event that we've seen since the Civil War in terms of insurrection and trying to, by force, stop democracy from working. The American people need to know the who, what, where, when, and why. Why did it happen, who facilitated it, and of course we want to know how to stop it – but what we want to find out, what was the Genesis of this? We know a lot. We saw on television the President riling up these folks and deploying them to the Capitol and inviting them to Washington to ‘stop the steal.’ And his implication was, any way you can. And so the Speaker has been absolutely right to pursue this, pursue it vigorously. The members of this committee, I think, Republican and Democrat, are very sound people, very honest people, and they want America to know that they're going to get at the truth. Not a Republican truth, not a Democratic truth, but the truth."

"There are a lot of us who believe… that the President was part of the delay in deploying troops to the Capitol, to protect the Capitol and the process of our democracy. As a matter of fact, I talked to Governor Hogan and he said I am prepared -- that afternoon, he said I’m prepared to send the National Guard, but I can't get approval from the Department of Defense. We need to know why."

On the Americans with Disabilities Act

“I think that [the President is] accurate [that] COVID-19, even if you get well, can have some lingering debilitating effects, and if that's the case then, yes, it's a disability that undermines your ability to perform life functions. If that's the case, or if it's perceived that that's the case, and therefore you are discriminated against, it ought to come under the Americans with Disabilities Act. I agree with the President on that.”

On Infrastructure Negotiations

"Getting an infrastructure bill through is essential, I think, for America, for the American people, and for our economy. And I am very hopeful that we are going to pass an infrastructure bill and then it will bear the imprint of both -- not only the Senate and the bipartisan bill that they've got, but also the imprint of the House bill that we passed a couple of weeks ago.... Surely, we ought to be able to reach agreement, because I think the overwhelming number of Republicans and overwhelming number of Democrats -- when I say overwhelming, 65 votes in the Senate, believe that infrastructure is critical if we're going to grow our economy, grow jobs and be competitive in the 21st century. I'm hopeful we can come to an agreement. And, Andrea, as you mentioned so well, the ADA was a very tough bill to pass, as you know from covering it, how hard we had to work to answer all the questions. On the other hand, when it came to a vote, significant bipartisan vote. I would hope that would happen with infrastructure."