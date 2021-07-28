ScienceMedia Prepares for Accelerated Growth by Hiring David Turner as Chief Strategy Officer
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScienceMedia continues to expand the team’s life science and technology experience by hiring industry executive David Turner as Chief Strategy Officer.
With over 20 years of executive, operations, and engineering experience managing small to mid-size teams and businesses in hi-tech and life sciences, Turner’s focus will be to expand the strategic growth of SMi Source™, SMi Trial™, and SMi Trial(D). Turner will apply his extensive experience in executive leadership, entrepreneurship, product innovation, and overall market direction to grow ScienceMedia’s patent portfolios around new product lines and strategic business positioning.
Formerly, Turner was the founder of Parallel6, which was sold to PRA Health Sciences in 2017. He was the primary inventor of Clinical6, an mClinical platform serving both Pharma and Health verticals. After many years in Silicon Valley, Turner founded several companies and holds several patents, primarily in regulated industries such as Clinical, Health, and Federal. Turner has a Bachelor’s in Economics and a Master’s in Information Systems and Decision Sciences from Louisiana State University. Outside of his role at ScienceMedia, he teaches the Lavin Entrepreneurship program at San Diego State University.
Regarding his recent hire, ScienceMedia’s CEO Mark Surles states, “ScienceMedia has transitioned from a services business to a product business, and with our SaaS-based education and training products, the time is now to position our business and elevate it to the next level. With a keen focus on product penetration and marketplace expansion, I am confident David will secure ScienceMedia’s future growth.”
For ongoing insight about proven clinical trial performance solutions for decentralized and hybrid trials, follow ScienceMedia via LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/sciencemedia) or our blog (https://www.sciencemedia.com/blog).
ABOUT SCIENCEMEDIA
For over 25 years, ScienceMedia has been at the forefront of delivering innovative, multimedia eLearning solutions aimed at improving clinical competency. SMi Trial™, for site-based trials, and SMi Trial(D), for decentralized or hybrid trials, mitigate clinical risk and decrease trial cost by optimizing study compliance throughout the lifetime of your clinical trial. SMi Source is a mobile-enabled, cloud-based science education library that provides 16,000+ microlearning topics and 400+ full courses covering a vast catalog of disease and therapeutic areas.
