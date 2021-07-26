Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,318 in the last 365 days.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Announces the Retirement of Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory

JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the retirement of Sam Howell, Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory. The Mississippi Forensics Laboratory provides forensic examination services to law enforcement agencies and coroners throughout the state.

Howell has served the state for over 36 years and has been the Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory since 2005. In 2019, Howell was the recipient of the Award for Excellence in State Government from the Mississippi State Personnel Board. Howell graduated from the University of Mississippi Forensic Science Program in 1984 and has expertise in the fields of Forensic Toxicology and Forensic Drug Chemistry. He has served on numerous boards during his tenure and is a member of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and is Board Certified as a Fellow by the American Board of Forensic Toxicologists.

“I will miss the laboratory and the professionals that work there,” said Sam Howell, Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory. “The Forensics Laboratory plays a significant role in the law enforcement and criminal justice system in the state of Mississippi. I am proud to have been a part of that.”

“Sam has served the state of Mississippi for over 36 years. His hard work and commitment to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory will always be remembered and valued,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Filling Sam’s shoes will be a difficult task. With Sam’s assistance, we will conduct a nationwide search to find the most qualified candidate for the position.”

You just read:

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Announces the Retirement of Director of the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.