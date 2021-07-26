Saw Mill Fire on Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center contained

CAMP GUERNSEY JOINT TRAINING CENTER, Wyo. – The combined efforts of multiple agencies have led to 100% containment of the Saw Mill Fire on Friday, July 23.

The fire was initially reported on July 16 in the impact area in the North Training areas of Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.

The fire impacted approximately 1,300 acres of the north training area and 150 acres of private land. Camp Guernsey officials have been in contact with the landowner. Multiple resources, personnel, and agencies answered the call to support the effort.

Teams from Camp Guernsey, Hartville, Guernsey, Guernsey Rural, Glendo, State Forestry, Palmer Canyon, Wheatland, West Virginia, and Jefferson County in Colo., all contributed personnel and resources to firefighting efforts.

The Wyoming Army National Guard activated three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with water buckets to provide fire suppression when the fire moved to an area not accessible by ground.