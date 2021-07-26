RELEASE: Air Quality Permit Renewal Issued for Wake Stone Quarry

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality has issued a renewed air permit to the Wake Stone Corporation-Triangle Quarry for the operation of existing mining equipment at the site. The permit renewal includes no significant changes or modifications.

Based on the applicable state and federal rules and regulations, the facility is classified as a small facility, and will be required to comply with all applicable standards, including the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. A small facility has no potential to emit above the major source emission thresholds.

The permit and permit review are available online.

Renewal of the air permit for the existing onsite equipment does not indicate the outcome of the mining permit review process related to the application filed by Wake Stone on the adjacent property owned by RDU Airport Authority. The air permit renewal is a separate process. More information on the mining permit modification process can be found on the Mining page of the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources here.