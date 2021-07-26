Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 366 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,259 in the last 365 days.

CollabraLink Awarded FDA’s CDER $140 million Blank Purchase Agreement to Support Workflow Management Program

CollabraLink Technologies, Inc.

Rahul Pandhi, CollabraLink CEO

As has been demonstrated over the past year, there is arguably no more important mission on our national agenda than safeguarding health via safe and effective drugs”
— Mike Deutsch, CollabraLink CGO
MCLEAN, VA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. (CollabraLink), a leading Digital Services provider for the Federal government, is honored to be one of the awardees of a $140 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation & Research (CDER). This new 5-year multiple-award vehicle will serve as a catalyst for a digital modernization effort aimed at automating key regulatory review processes across multiple CDER Offices.

FDA applied a modern acquisition approach to the issuance of the WFM procurement. This was conducted in multiple stages and tested partners like CollabraLink to demonstrate their Agile & UX processes and technical acumen via a prototype design challenge, the results of which were presented to FDA CDER stakeholders.

“As has been demonstrated over the past year, there is arguably no more important mission on our national agenda than safeguarding health via safe and effective drugs,” said Mike Deutsch, CollabraLink’s CGO. “Improving business process management is a key pillar in CDER’s enterprise strategy, and this contract will help to facilitate improved health outcomes and quality of life for all Americans. CollabraLink is honored to play a role in supporting FDA-CDER in the fulfillment of its vital mission objectives."

About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For the past 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining user-focused research & design with Agile frameworks and automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners.

Rosie Pandhi
CollabraLink
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CollabraLink Awarded FDA’s CDER $140 million Blank Purchase Agreement to Support Workflow Management Program

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.