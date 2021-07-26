CollabraLink Awarded FDA’s CDER $140 million Blank Purchase Agreement to Support Workflow Management Program
As has been demonstrated over the past year, there is arguably no more important mission on our national agenda than safeguarding health via safe and effective drugs”MCLEAN, VA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. (CollabraLink), a leading Digital Services provider for the Federal government, is honored to be one of the awardees of a $140 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation & Research (CDER). This new 5-year multiple-award vehicle will serve as a catalyst for a digital modernization effort aimed at automating key regulatory review processes across multiple CDER Offices.
FDA applied a modern acquisition approach to the issuance of the WFM procurement. This was conducted in multiple stages and tested partners like CollabraLink to demonstrate their Agile & UX processes and technical acumen via a prototype design challenge, the results of which were presented to FDA CDER stakeholders.
“As has been demonstrated over the past year, there is arguably no more important mission on our national agenda than safeguarding health via safe and effective drugs,” said Mike Deutsch, CollabraLink’s CGO. “Improving business process management is a key pillar in CDER’s enterprise strategy, and this contract will help to facilitate improved health outcomes and quality of life for all Americans. CollabraLink is honored to play a role in supporting FDA-CDER in the fulfillment of its vital mission objectives."
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For the past 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining user-focused research & design with Agile frameworks and automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners.
