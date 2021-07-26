Injured Hiker Rescued from Beaver Brook Trail

CONTACT: Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 26, 2021

Woodstock, NH – On Saturday July 24, just before midnight, a report came in to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department about an injured hiker on the Beaver Brook Trail. The reporting party had hiked to the trailhead to make a call that his sister had suffered a leg injury that was causing her to make very slow progress down the trail. The injured hiker’s father was assisting her down the trail but they were approaching a very difficult portion where iron rungs are inserted into the bare ledge to help aid hikers in traversing the trail. The reporting party did not believe his sister would make it to the trailhead without being carried down. With rain forecast for the early morning hours, a rescue effort commenced.

A Woodstock police officer hiked in to meet the hiker and a rescue team comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead. The first rescuer arrived with the hiker at 12:30 a.m. about one mile up the trail and reported that slow progress was being made and they were at the most difficult section of the trail. It was determined that the easiest way to get the injured hiker out would be to support her on each side and help walk her out. The rescue team arrived at the trailhead at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning, and she was taken by a family member for further treatment and evaluation of her injury.

The 22-year-old hiker was identified as Marissa Avadanian of Morgantown, Pennsylvania. Avadanian was hiking with her younger brother and father. They had hiked up the Beaver Brook Trail and made it to a point just below the summit of Mount Moosilauke when they turned around and started back down the trail to allow for them to make it out by dark. On their descent, the group quickly learned that Avadanian had aggravated a prior injury and was having great difficulty making progress. As they approached the difficult stretch of trail, it was decided that her brother would hike out to make a call for help. The family was very grateful for the assistance. It was impressive to have 15 volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team show up for this late night/early morning rescue.

