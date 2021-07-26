Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Medical Emergency on Liberty Trail

CONTACT: Lt. Bradley Morse CO Ronald Arsenault 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 26, 2021

Tamworth, NH – On Saturday, July 24 just after 5:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was incapacitated by an allergic reaction on the Liberty Trail on Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was Patrick Cronin, 25, of Stratham, NH. Cronin was hiking with a friend when all of a sudden he started swelling up and having trouble breathing while descending from the summit. They were approximately one mile down the Liberty Trail from the summit.

Conservation Officers and a Carroll County sheriff were the first to arrive, followed by Tamworth Fire Department and Action Ambulance. Conservation Officers met Cronin approximately 1.5 miles up the trail from the trailhead. He was slowly making it down the trail. Cronin was transferred to a UTV for the last part of the evacuation. Cronin arrived at the trailhead at approximately 6:45 p.m., and was evaluated and treated by EMS personnel from Action Ambulance.

Anyone can donate to Search and Rescue through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

