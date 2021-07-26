Wildflower Farm Offers Fresh Flowers Grown in Pennsylvania
Heenan family transformed neglected barn into organic farm producing flowers for any occasion.MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Ryan and Lori Heenan purchased their home outside Philadelphia in 2015, it included a neglected barn that previously served as a horse boarding facility.
Today, after six years of work, the Heenans have transformed that barn and their surrounding property in Malvern into Wildflower Farm, a small-scale farm where they grow all of their flowers under organic and sustainable principles, with no pesticides used.
The farm's seasonal blooms are freshly cut and prepared upon order, ensuring a long-lasting vase life. They also have many unique and hard-to-find varieties, with a focus on native plants that contribute to the local ecology. Wildflower Farm offers a farm shop that includes a build-your-own bouquet station, along with assorted seasonal bouquets, planters, arrangements, local honey, and other items. They can also prepare flower arrangements for special events or bring their mobile flower truck to off-site gatherings.
"Many people don't realize that around 80% flowers sold in the U.S. actually aren't grown here," said Lori Heenan, co-owner of Wildflower Farm. "Our farm grows a wide variety of seasonal flowers that are the perfect addition to any special event, or just to enjoy at home."
Wildflower Farm is a PA Preferred grower, which recognizes locally grown items by Pennsylvania farmers. The farm is currently open on Saturdays from 100:00am-2:00pm, or by appointment on Tuesday through Friday each week. To learn more, visit www.WildflowerFarmPA.com.
About Wildflower Farm
Since May 2021, Wildflower Farm, located just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has offered flowers that are locally grown under organic and sustainable practices. Created by Ryan and Lori Heenan, the farm is recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat, with the essential elements for wildlife to coexist and thrive on the property. It is a PA Preferred grower, which recognizes locally grown items by Pennsylvania's farmers. To learn more about Wildflower Farm, visit www.WildflowerFarmPA.com.
