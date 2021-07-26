Boston-Based OBR Investing Provides a Community for Traders to Share Insights and Keep Current on Market Trends
OBR Investing’s analysts offer expert market analysis for membersBOSTON, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally launched in October 2020 as a discussion forum on the social media platform Discord, OBR Investing today announced its recent rebranding as a place for retail traders and investors looking for a seamless online experience throughout their lifelong journey of investing and personal wealth management.
“We are a new runner in the space, a company that is honest, transparent and welcoming to members. OBR does not promote anything that we do not believe in, nor will we ever allow the exploitation of our members for personal gain,” said Ben Or-Chen, the company’s co-founder and managing director. “We provide a community in which traders at all levels share insights, provide assistance and keep up to date on current market trends.”
OBR Investing serves as a social network and platform for retail investors to exchange ideas and communicate with one another to enhance their own understanding of the global financial markets and personal wealth management. OBR Investing, which continues to be based on Discord, allows both free and paid members to experience a unified space to speak about current market news, trends and information.
For a premium membership of $35 per month, members have access to six analysts’ live trades, daily discussions, weekly watchlists, an extensive education section and perks such as giveaways and challenges.
Starting off as an iMessage group chat between the co-founding team, OBR Investing currently boasts more than 10,000 members from across the globe.
OBR Investing’s analysts provide exclusive market analysis in every aspect of equity, cryptocurrency and foreign exchange marketplaces. A publicized trade, or what OBR Investing calls an “alert,” is a premium-only feature that analysts make and announce to paying members. They are most commonly equity/derivative-based trades, but can also be cryptocurrency or foreign exchange trades.
Premium members are able to see the exact option contract or position that the analyst is prepared to take or has taken, including the expiration date, strike price, ticker symbol and entry price. Furthermore, analysts will provide insight, technical analysis, fundamental analysis and summaries of an asset that they may be following and present it to the members of the OBR Investing channel.
All announcements and alerts do not constitute financial advice and are purely for educational
purposes only.
OBR Investing also hosts daily live discussions at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) Monday through Friday to recap the current day’s market performance, cryptocurrency news and trends, upcoming economic events, upcoming earnings reports and market expectations. The hosts also answer any questions and respond to requests of premium members.
OBR Investing also has an education section that analysts have put together to educate
premium members of the intricacies of trading and investing. The education section is an ever-expanding resource that currently encompasses topics including, options trading, technical analysis, cryptocurrency, stock market, personal finance and risk management and is updated with additional content on a weekly basis.
For more information about OBR Investing or to join the community, visit obrinvesting.com.
About OBR Investing.
OBR Investing serves as a social network and platform for retail investors and traders, where individuals can exchange ideas and communicate with one another to enhance their own understanding of the global financial networks and personal wealth management. The investing team is comprised of six exclusive market analysts who specialize in every aspect of the equity, cryptocurrency and foreign exchange marketplaces. Our platform is a safe place to ask questions and learn anywhere throughout your life-long investing journey.
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here