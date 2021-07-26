Injured Hiker Assisted off Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT: Sgt. Jeremy Hawkes C.O. Eric Hannett (603) 271-3361 July 26, 2021

Marlborough, NH – On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 1:15 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Marlboro Trail on Mt. Monadnock. A 61-year-old had suffered a leg injury after descending from the summit. Family members of the injured hiker called for assistance at this time.

By 2:00 p.m., the first rescuers reached the injured hiker’s location, approximately three quarters of a mile from the trailhead. The rescue team was comprised of Mount Monadnock State Park staff and a Conservation Officer. They were able to splint the injury to assist in preventing further damage. The injured hiker was then able to make his way down the trail using trekking poles for support.

The injured hiker was identified as Donald Mazanowski of Swanzey, New Hampshire. Mazanowski and the assisting rescue team arrived back at the trailhead at approximately 3:30 p.m. He departed the scene with family members and will be seeking further medical evaluation and treatment.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. This card helps support NH Fish and Game search and rescue incidents.