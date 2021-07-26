Marc Bernstein Talks About What is Known as Real-Time AI Analytics and the future of Contact Centers, in latest episode

Together with guest Marc Bernstein, NobelBiz is launching episode 6th of First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center.

I think the future on that side is particularly going to be on your call deflection interaction looking to find different use cases people are calling in with, so you can change your IVR.” — Marc Bernstein

WYOMING, USA, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Host Christian Montes welcomes Marc Bernstein (Founder & CEO of Balto) to talk about what is known as Real-Time AI Analytics and the future of Contact Centers.In this 6th episode , we sit with Marc Bernstein, Founder and CEO of Balto. We discuss Balto’s success as an AI startup, sentiment analysis and its use, the impact of AI integration on agents, what is the age of anti script, post-analytics and much more.Marc Bernstein, CEO & founder of Balto, a company delivering the #1 Real-Time Guidance for contact centers. Marc rapidly discovered that post-call analysis and coaching were ineffective on their own, so after making the same costly mistakes on his phone calls, he founded a SaaS start-up, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) which listens to both sides of a conversation and shows agents the best things to say. In this episode, he’ll be talking about real-time analytics and the contact center of the future.With this in mind, Christian and Marc hit it off speaking about the The Age of the Anti-Script, the Will AI Augment or Replace Your Agents, What If You Could Have Real-Time Conversation Analytics?, and the The Golden Age of the Contact Center.Join Marc Bernstain, Founder , CEO & founder of Balto, together with host Christian Montes in a 50 minutes episode entitled “Enabling the Contact Center of the Future with Real-Time Analytics, with Marc Bernstein”, where you will learn about:-The Age of the Anti-Script-Will AI Augment or Replace Your Agents,-What If You Could Have Real-Time Conversation Analytics?-The Golden Age of the Contact Center NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, sms), social media, and voice in a single interface.The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

