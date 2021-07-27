Scout APM Announces Python Application Support for Error Monitoring Tool

Scout Error Monitoring has expanded its services to include performance and error insights and alerting for Python web applications, within a single dashboard.

We wanted to build a more holistic performance and exception monitoring tool to help our customers solve issues quickly.” — Jason Hable, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scout APM, a leading provider of Application Performance Monitoring (APM), announced the release of Scout Error Monitoring for Python applications on July 27, 2021. Scout APM provides developers and application administrators software performance insights by delivering key web application performance metrics.

Traditionally an APM tool, Scout has expanded its service offerings to now include error monitoring of Python web applications for more cohesive and actionable observability insights within a single platform. This new feature supports an overall better user experience by eliminating the need for multiple web-application monitoring services; Scout APM with Scout Error Monitoring offers performance and error insight and alerting within a single, integrated dashboard.

“Scout’s industry-leading performance and, now, error monitoring solutions are essential for developers building performant, cloud-native applications,” says Jason Hable, Scout’s CEO. “We wanted to expand our services to build a more holistic performance and exception monitoring tool to help our customers solve issues quickly and efficiently. By connecting error reporting and performance monitoring data in one platform we provide our customers with the insights they need without paying for the features they don’t.”

Multiple trends and factors have contributed to the growth of both the APM and error monitoring markets in recent years. Companies are experiencing an increased reliance on advanced data analytics and automation as cloud computing and containers become progressively mission-critical.

About Scout APM

Launched in 2015, Scout APM offers application performance monitoring (APM) “built for developers, by developers”. Scout’s customers include companies such as Recurly, Root Insurance, KPMG, and Broadcom, among others. For more information, visit www.scoutapm.com.

A demo of Scout's Error Monitoring tool