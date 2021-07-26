Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
REMINDER: 2021 Shellfish lease application period ends Aug. 2

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding potential shellfish lease applicants that the 2021 application period ends next Monday.

The division accepts shellfish bottom lease and water column applications annually from March 1 through Aug. 1. Since Aug. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 2. The applications must be either postmarked or dropped off at the Division Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell Street, Morehead City, by the deadline.

Learn more and download a lease application at the division’s Shellfish Lease and Franchise Program webpage.

For more information, contact Owen Mulvey-McFerron, Shellfish Lease and Aquaculture Program coordinator, at Owen.Mulvey-McFerron@ncdenr.gov or 252-269-3082.

