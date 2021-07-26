National Housing Group hires Director of Partnerships, Nicholas Arthur
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholas Arthur has joined National Housing Group (NHG) as its new director of partnerships. He has over 20 years experience in the housing sector from managing and leading housing regeneration to community investment, safety and anti-social behaviour. As well having extensive knowledge of housing policy and law, management and asset strategy he also understands and seeks solutions to homelessness. He has successfully managed and led various projects, delivering strategies and operational processes for housing associations, homeless organisations and local authorities.
The director of partnerships role is a new role created by NHG and will see Nicholas provide strategic support to the team and create, develop and maintain key strategic partnerships with associations and charities. He will liaise and collaborate effectively with internal and external partners and stakeholders in all operating areas ensure business is coordinated, properties are fit for purpose and that ultimately the best possible service is provided.
Nicholas said: “I am delighted to be joining NHG and help deliver that much needed bed space to those who are vulnerable. The experience I've gained over my career will help towards maximising the positive and social impact NHG can have on the community. I have strong leadership internally and externally and I am able to embed and share the social agenda. I have worked with a range of challenging and diverse communities and I have open and transparent dialogue that builds trust and develops resolutions of mutual benefits.”
Stephen Wasserman, founder and CEO of NHG said: “We’re excited to have Nicholas on board. His depth of knowledge of the industry and how much experience he’s gained over the years makes him the ideal member to join the team and create, maintain and deliver strong partnerships. Working with a diverse range of people means Nicholas approaches situations with empathy and understanding enabling honest relationships. Our aim at NHG is to deliver high quality, durable and sustainable housing to as many as we can and this remains the core of our business. With Nicholas and the partnerships he can create will help us reach this goal.”
About NHG:
NHG is helping to tackle the housing shortage and the homelessness crisis. Through acquiring and developing properties they are addressing the lack of high quality suitable housing available as a permanent solution for the homeless.
Through partnerships with housing associations, councils and charities NHG let the properties out to those in need. They go above and beyond the industry standard by building sustainably and to a high standard, including providing internet and housing management support to tenants.
NHG focuses on working with vulnerable individuals who are often neglected and find it challenging to secure permanent housing. Placing those without a social network into permanent homes improves their quality of living and has mental and physical health benefits. In this way, NHG has a social and environmental impact.
NHG has housed many people in permanent residences and has worked with more than ten different housing associations and charities.
