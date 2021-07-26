Dave Creek Media Announces Unique Digital Agency Franchise Opportunity
This unique franchise opportunity provides a low barrier to entry for business ownership in the fast growing digital marketing space.CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Creek Media Launches Nationwide Digital Marketing Franchise Program
Dave Creek Media (DCM), a leading full-service digital marketing agency in Conway, Arkansas, announced today a nationwide franchise program that provides a unique turnkey business opportunity.
Founded in 2017 by corporate executives Glenn Crockett and Jeff Standridge, DCM quietly doubled its team and grew over 80% during the pandemic. Its proprietary Connected Marketing Architecture model offers businesses data-driven growth with in-house specialists to deliver over a dozen services at every point in the customer’s journey.
“The great thing about Dave Creek Media is that our entire model is built around getting results,” said Jakob Michaelis, DCM Partner and Chief Strategy Officer. “We help clients bridge the gap between what their customers need and the solutions that they provide.”
Rather than learning the skills and tools that drive this process, the franchisee’s only focus should be getting, keeping and helping clients. “The main thing we’re looking for is someone who can focus on helping a client be successful,” said Crockett, DCM Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re looking for someone who can go out, meet people, have conversations, really try to isolate the problem that the business is having, and then if we’re the right fit, be able to present a solution to them, and help their business grow through that solution.”
Along with being the first of its kind and aiming to have over 100 franchises in protected territories over the next five years, this program also offers a high return on investment. “We provide our franchisees with an opportunity that enables them to dominate in the digital marketing industry. And they’re able to dominate because of the proven processes that we’ve invested so heavily in and because of the technology and the team that we have in direct support of them,” said Standridge, DCM Co-Founder and Partner.
For more information about this franchise opportunity, please visit davecreekfranchise.com, or contact Glenn Crockett at glenn@davecreekmedia.com.
Glenn Crockett
Dave Creek Media
+1 501-730-4687
glenn@davecreekmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn