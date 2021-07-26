MSDH Central Office Closed Monday, July 26

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.
The MSDH Central Office in Jackson is closed today, July 26, while repairs are made to our air conditioning system. County health departments and our COVID-19 testing site in Jackson are all open for business as usual.
