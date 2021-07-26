Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MSDH Central Office Closed Monday, July 26

The MSDH Central Office in Jackson is closed today, July 26, while repairs are made to our air conditioning system. County health departments and our COVID-19 testing site in Jackson are all open for business as usual.

