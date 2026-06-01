MSDH Podcast Episode Focuses on Summer Safety

Jackson, Miss — School is officially out, temperatures are rising and summer is in full swing. But before you pack for the beach, the golf course, or a family barbecue, prepare to keep your loved ones safe.

In the June episode of Health Talk MS, host Greg Flynn sits down with a powerhouse panel of experts from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH): State Epidemiologist Dr. Renia Dotson, Crystal Veazey (Lead Prevention and Healthy Homes), Claire Mozingo (Perinatal and Infant Health) and Rod Mallett (Child and Adolescent Health). Together, they break down everything you need to know to survive and enjoy the hottest months of the year.

Tune in as we discuss:

The Truth About Ticks and Mosquitoes: How to spot them, the right way to apply repellent on children and what you need to know about the Lone Star tick meat allergy.

Water and Pool Safety: Why drowning is silent, how to set up proper pool barriers and a crucial reminder about keeping recreational water clean.

Beat the Heat: Recognizing the early warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (and what to do if someone stops sweating).

Hidden Summer Hazards: The dangers of lead leaching from hot garden hoses, securing heavy items like TVs for children staying home, and critical ATV/UTV safety rules.

Don't let a preventable accident ruin your summer fun. Listen to the podcast now to get the expert tips you need to keep your family safe, healthy and out of the emergency room.

All resources and safety guidelines mentioned in today's episode can be found on the MSDH website.

Find the Health Talk MS podcast on the MSDH YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@HealthyMississippi, as well as Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts and others.

The goal of the monthly podcast, produced in partnership with Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB), is to empower everyone with the tools to lead healthier lives.