St Louis New Heights Community Resource Center Serves Up Forks of Flavor for Communities in Need

Fresh and Frozen Food Distribution Across Metropolitan St Louis

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When times are tough, knowing that there is a passionate and dedicated organization out there willing to help working families survive and ensure that children have the support that they need to grow up and succeed makes all the difference in a parent’s state of mind.

New Heights Community Resource Center is up to the challenge. Through their nutrition initiative, staff, volunteers and partners in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles counties, Poplar Bluff, Mountain View, Kansas City, Pevely, MO are serving up food for those in need and bringing them the love and support they deserve through a variety of core initiatives and programs. Forks of Flavor has adjusted its model to ensure families continue to have access to high-quality meals during the pandemic.

Forks of Flavor

Forks of Flavor is a state-wide initiative that families in need can visit one of 27 food distribution sites to receive a box of fresh and frozen food, free of charge. We do not require income verification or any proof of residency. Like our Facebook page for an updated list of locations, days and times.

Participants have the option to travel to food distribution sites spread throughout the city to pick up boxes of fresh and frozen food, free of charge - and no questions asked. The times and locations change daily, so be sure to check out the complete schedule of daily food pickup sites on the Center’s Facebook page.

Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with volunteers on the frontline, where they can learn more about the resources that New Heights Community Resource Center has to offer.

“Access to fresh food and healthy ingredients is vital for everyone, and particularly, for our youth to have nutritious meals that keep both mind and body strong,” said Executive Director Connie Bobo. “Together with our youth initiative programs, including nutrition education, career coaching, college prep and enriched learning experiences, we are making a real effort to remove those obstacles and roadblocks that can keep our future generation of leaders from fulfilling their potential.”

Join the Cause

New Heights Community Resource Center’s programs receive support from the US Department of Agriculture, TechSoup Global, Flourish St. Louis, Deaconess Foundation, St. Louis Community Foundation, and 4imprint and we are always looking to add new volunteers to their ranks.

To learn more about how you can help, visit our website and check out our current opportunities. From there, if you’re looking to volunteer, it is as easy as connecting with us and expressing your interest.

Connie Bobo is the Executive Director of New Heights Community Resource Center, whose Forks of Flavor puts fresh and frozen food into the hands of families who need it most. Bobo and her work have been featured in Forbes, NonProfit Pro and Yahoo. For more information visit newheightscrc.org/