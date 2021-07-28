We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Davie, Florida
The We Insure model, with all of the options it provides, will help me provide the best possible service to my customers.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Davie.
— Carmen Recht, Agency Owner
Owner Carmen Recht spent four years as an associate agent with We Insure. Specializing in auto, home and business lines, she’s also licensed for life and health. Recht has a real estate license and previously worked for an independent agency for seven years.
I strongly believe in the power of choice,” says Recht. “The We Insure model, with all of the options it provides, will help me provide the best possible service to my customers.” In her spare time, Recht enjoys spending time outdoors, camping with her family in their RV.
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “As Carmen knows, We Insure’s strong relationships with all the top carriers enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates, which is an incredible advantage when you are a new insurance agency. We‘re pleased she made the decision to become an agency owner by partnering with We Insure.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
