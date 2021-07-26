We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Raleigh, North Carolina
We Insure offers a turnkey opportunity, including immediate access to top-rated carriers at pricing that gives us — and our clients — an incredible advantage in the market.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure NC.
Licensed in property and casualty insurance, We Insure NC owner David Padilla has more than 20 years’ experience as a sales professional at Fortune 500 companies, including leadership positions at medical industry heavyweights Boston Scientific and Abbott Labs.
“Being able to provide the utmost in customer service is the key for me,” says Padilla. “We Insure offers a turnkey opportunity, including immediate access to top-rated carriers at pricing that gives us — and our clients — an incredible advantage in the market.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure attracts franchise owners from a variety of backgrounds and industries. Thanks to the full support we provide, our partners are able to focus their energy on developing relationships with customers and building their business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
We Insure NC
7209 Creedmoor Road, Ste 109
Raleigh, NC 27613
David Padilla, Agency Owner
We Insure NC
+1 984-224-6100
email us here
