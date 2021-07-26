SoulMate is Born to be World’s Number 1 matchmaking Mobile Application for long term relationships leading to marriage

SoulMate LAMAID LTD

We feel elated to announce the launch of our mobile application SOULMATE- THE MATCHMAKER which is Born to be World’s Number 1 matchmaking Mobile Application.

Soulmate- The Matchmaker ensures true and long term compatibility due to which our matrimonial, dating and matchmaking services will have significant impact on millions of people all over the world.” — Dr. Iftekhar Shams, President of Lam Aid Ltd.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOULMATE- THE MATCHMAKER is a British Online platform by Lam Aid Ltd. (An UK based MNC, pioneering in web based and hybrid mobile based applications, in diversified domains) developed for allowing people to explore the matches online as per their preferences. This technology-driven platform helps people to find their true love around the globe.Major features of Soulmate portal/mobile application include the following:• Soulmate website/mobile app allows users to initially complete the registration process that requires phone number as well as email verification for ensuring the identity of the users available online. All user Information is in full control of the user himself/herself.• Users can register online at Soulmate website/mobile apps by specifying their personal details such as name, date of birth, gender, province, state, country, languages known, religion, etc.• Moreover, users are also required to provide additional details on the Soulmate web portal/mobile app such as height, weight, etc.• Another main feature of Soulmate website/mobile app is that it allows users to describe the qualities they are looking for in their desired life-partner.• Users of "Soulmate" can also view other's profile and send or receive messages from others. Soulmate provides a secure and authenticated communication network to users to explore each other's personalities through conversation.• The most unique feature provided by Soulmate is that users can grant access of their profiles to any other member online and can view the profile of another person online.• Surprise match notification is another main feature in which a surprise notification is received by a person if a newly registered member's interests are matched with another person. Some of the above-mentioned features can be availed by users only by selecting paid subscription packages.What we are offering:This matrimonial, dating or matchmaking service provider allows users to choose a package to highlight their profile as per their requirements. Three types of packages are provided by Soulmate website and mobile apps which include:-Free Profile registration (Free Package)-Standard Package ($ 49.99)-Premium Package ($ 99.99)Users can select any of these three packages; however, they will be able to view a fixed number of profiles for a specific time period and will have some limits on the viewable details and communication features to connect with other users based on their selected package.Free package will not allow users to keep their profile private and avail call or chatting facility. On the other hand, by selecting Premium and Standard package members of Soulmate website/mobile app will be able to avail these facilities. In addition to this, on the basis of the package selection, users can show their profile on the top of other profiles as well.

