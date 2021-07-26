Global Electrolyte Mixes Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Electrolyte Mixes Market 2021-2030

Electrolyte Mixes Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the global electrolyte mixes market is expected to grow from $3.47 billion in 2020 to $4.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for electrolyte mixes from the fitness industry. The electrolyte mixes market is expected to reach $6.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.9%. The growing health and fitness industry is expected to propel the expansion of the electrolyte mixes market in the forecast period.

The electrolyte mixes market consists of sales of electrolyte mixes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of electrolyte mixes. Electrolytes are minerals that have an electric charge and are found in the blood and help to regulate body functions. These minerals play a vital role in controlling blood pressure, muscle contraction, and are responsible for the proper functioning of the system. Electrolyte powders aid in the restoration and replacement of key vitamins and minerals in the body. They also contain more electrolytes and include less sugar and calories than regular sports beverages.

Trends In The Global Electrolyte Mixes Market

The companies in the market are increasingly investing in launching new products with additional advantages. Major players operating in the electrolyte mix sectors are focused on developing unique solutions for electrolyte mixes to boost the immune system to meet the requirement of consumers. For instance, in October 2020, Liquid I.V., a US-based company introduced the Hydration electrolyte Multiplier + Immune Support drink mix based on cellular transport technology designed for strengthening and maintaining the immune system.

Global Electrolyte Mixes Market Segments:

The global electrolyte mixes market is further segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

By Product Type: RTD Beverages, Electrolyte Powders, Tablets, Others

By Application: Energy Drink, Medical Solution, Other

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies, Online Retail, Others

By Geography: The global electrolyte mixes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the electrolyte mixes market in 2020.

Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2021 provides electrolyte mixes global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electrolyte mixes market, electrolyte mixes global market share, electrolyte mixes global market players, electrolyte mixes global market segments and geographies, electrolyte mixes global market's leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

Read Electrolyte Mixes Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electrolyte Mixes Market Organizations Covered: PepsiCo Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, LyteLine LLC, Nestle Health Science S.A., Vega, Ultima Health Products Inc., Abbott Laboratories

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

