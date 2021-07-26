The Physical Vapor Deposition Market To Grow At Almost 10% Through 2025 With Increasing Use On Medical Devices

Physical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for medical devices and equipment is projected to drive the growth of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) market in the coming years. Physical vapor deposition is increasingly being used by medical device manufacturers to create extremely strong, thin coatings on stainless steel, titanium, ceramics, and other advanced products. PVD coating methods are used to increase corrosion resistance in medical device coatings, orthopedic surgical instruments, and implants. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the USA continues to be the world's largest medical device sector, with a projected value of $208 billion by 2023. Therefore, the rising demand for medical devices and equipment propels the growth of the physical vapor deposition market.

The global physical vapor deposition (PVD) market size is expected to grow from $16.22 billion in 2020 to $17.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81%. The growth in the physical vapor deposition market is mainly due to the increasing demand for various coating materials by end-users. The physical vapor deposition market size is expected to reach $24.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.74%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the physical vapor deposition market in 2020. North America was the second-largest region in the physical vapor deposition market. The regions covered in the physical vapor deposition market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the physical vapor deposition market are Applied Materials, Advanced Energy Industries, Platit, Semicore Equipment, Angstrom Engineering, Singulus Technologies, Veeco Instruments, AJA International, Oerlikon Balzers, IHI HAUZER, Intevac, Impact Coatings, Mustang Vacuum Systems, CHA Industries, Kurt J. Lesker, HEF, Tokyo Electron, Richter Precision, and KDF Electronic & Vacuum Services.

The main types of physical vapor deposition (PVD) are PVD equipment, PVD materials, and PVD services. PVD equipment refers to devices designed for the application of physical vapor deposition coatings. PVD materials which are deposited upon the material to be coated include titanium, aluminum, chromium, and nitrogen. PVD services include the use of technologies such as evaporation, vacuum, and sputtering systems to produce affordable, wear-resistant, and superior quality coatings. The different processes include thermal evaporation, sputter deposition and are used in microelectronics, data storage, solar products, cutting tools, medical equipment, others.

Physical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides physical vapor deposition global market overview, forecast physical vapor deposition global market size and growth for the whole market, physical vapor deposition global market segments, and geographies, physical vapor deposition global market trends, physical vapor deposition global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

