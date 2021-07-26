Largest Electronic Cuban Flag, Signal of Solidarity Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Tower

World's Largest L.E.D. Cuban Flag Lights-Up 700-Foot-Tall-Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper and Magic City Skyline (Source: Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a shining signal of solidarity with the protesting people of Cuba and the demonstrators outside the White House, downtown Miami’s 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is lighting-up the “Magic City’s” skyline with the world’s largest electronic Cuban flag and the mammoth messages of “Libertad” and “Freedom.”

Message of Support

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter is igniting a brilliant beacon visible to the world so it can see that Miami stands with the people of Cuba in their quest for liberty and freedom from an oppressive regime,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Tower Lighting Times

The lighting display dates and hours are as follows.

Now through the night of Friday, July 30, 2021.

Hours of operation are from 5:00 a.m. until sunrise; and from 8:00 p.m. until midnight. The display ignites at the top of every hour for a duration of two minutes.

Lighting System Facts

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower features America’s tallest electronic animation system.

The superstructure’s 60-story tall, 300-foot-wide by 100-foot-high rooftop crown, is displaying a white solo star embedded in a red triangle and wafting blue and white stripes.

And, stretching vertically through the building’s 700-foot-tall center column are fluttering blue and white stripes and a massive L.E.D. read-out of the Spanish word, “Libertad” and its English translation, “Freedom.”

The $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is built with a state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consisting of 14,300 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The ultra-futuristic, luxury Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower rises from the heart of the 27-acre, 10-city-block-long, $4-billion Miami Worldcenter. It is currently the nation’s largest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development.

