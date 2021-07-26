Tejjy Inc. Celebrated 15 Impactful Years
Tejjy Inc. – a DBE/MBE certified Women-Owned Business in Washington D.C., celebrated its 15th anniversary in May 2021.
I’m extremely pleased to see Tejjy Inc. celebrated 15 years of service to people in USA. The work of our associates in the field and our dedicated team members have helped us reach this milestone.”DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tejjy Inc. – a DBE/MBE certified Women-Owned Business in Washington D.C., celebrated its 15th anniversary in May 2021. Since its inception in 2006, Tejjy Inc. is providing innovative BIM, Engineering, Architectural, Permit Expediting and Construction Management services in USA with the mission of “Designing Dreams and Building Relations”. Through an extensive network of partners, customers and supporters, Tejjy Inc. accomplished 2500+ projects for AEC clients in Houston, DC, Baltimore, Virginia, Maryland and DMV areas in USA.
— Sukh Singh
Sukh Singh, the CEO, Tejjy Inc.- the man on whom the vision of Tejjy Inc. has dawned, stated, “I’m extremely pleased to see Tejjy Inc. celebrated 15 years of service to people in USA. The work of our associates in the field and our dedicated team members have helped us reach this milestone. Our 15th anniversary officially kicked off this month, and after all these years of effort, we have garnered the faith of our clients. As we celebrate this landmark, we have sincere appreciation and profound thanks to all that made it possible. First and foremost, we would like to thank our clients. We’re also grateful to our network of suppliers and partners, who perform fantastic work to keep us at a competitive advantage. Finally, we thank each of our staff members, who are passionate and dedicated researchers in the industry and who make Tejjy Inc. what it is today – and what it will become tomorrow.”
Milestone Projects of Tejjy Inc.
Although COVID strikes every market, the spirited environment of Tejjy Inc. with covid security measures has led the company to go ahead with a wide array of BIM Projects. Some of the successful projects include:
1. BIM implementation for Expansion of Water Purification Plant in Houston, USA.
2. BIM Modeling for Clash Detection & Clash Coordination of DC Courthouse.
3. Intelligent Revit BIM Modeling, bringing efficiency to Medical Facilities Support Services (MFSS II)
4. Execution of Signal House, Union Market, D.C. by systematic planning through Revit BIM Modeling
5. Commercial Structural Project - Tall City Gun Club, Texas in 2 weeks, coordinating with joist suppliers
6. Drainage detailing through BIM Engineering for iShine Car Wash, West Lake Houston Parkway Texas
7. Resolving challenges with BIM for an automotive commercial project showroom, as per glass façade s
As Tejjy Inc. celebrates its past, it also looks to the future. “As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we also look towards a bright future for Tejjy Inc.,” said a senior BIM Engineer. “We are thrilled that our cause to bring clear vision through BIM services to architectural, engineering, and construction professionals is gaining much-needed attention. Every day, industry professionals are stepping forward to make this happen. I’m confident that together we would reach our goal and cater to many more people in need.”
A glance at the exciting things in our 15th year:
1. New Offices: Sukh added - “We are collaborating even more with offices in Washington DC, Maryland, Alaska for reinforcing ties with our clients. We are doing a massive redesign of our offices with a modern, collaborative feel. With a bigger space for supporting our BIM work process and BIM execution plan for our clients, we are acquiring open designs. Consequently, our BIM and construction management teams are providing outstanding service to our clients.”
2. New Initiatives – Tejjy Inc. has always integrated the latest technologies in the past and is also welcoming new techniques recently to lead the new construction sector. A BIM Consultant of Tejjy Inc. said – “ We are continuously executing BIM Facilities Operations & Facility Management services, through accurate BIM Execution & BIM Strategy planning and integrating Point Cloud Laser Scan to BIM, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Drone, GEOBIM, 3D Printing, 3D – 7D BIM Modeling and Internet Of Things. Further, we are making effective BIM resource planning to grow with our diverse BIM projects.”
Final Thought - Cheers to 15 years of Resolving Construction Challenges
Technology Integration with BIM services has helped Tejjy Inc. to provide the information required to strengthen the success of the construction sector. The company abides by the mission of combining the power of technology for carving an exclusive place for the construction industry. In the contemporary age, where the construction sector is ridden by challenges like Technology Adoption, Labor Shortage, Stagnant Productivity, Safety, Project Performance, and Sustainability, Tejjy Inc. is acting as an oasis to fuel the advancement of global construction. Currently, the BIM market is expected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.5% and Tejjy would play a key role in accelerating the growth of the BIM market.
Tejjy Inc. has facilitated AEC professionals to stand out in the construction sector, integrating Building Information Modeling, Engineering, Virtual Design & Construction, Permit Expedition, Architectural Services, Facilities Operations, and Construction Management solutions. After 15 years of dedicated services for new construction and renovation, Tejjy Inc. is committed more than ever to its mission of empowering construction through the adoption of pioneering design-build methods in building operational standards. To know more about BIM Services in USA and advance in a proper direction with a rule book to work with BIM technology, consult Tejjy Inc. at 202-465-4830, or info@tejjy.com.s
sukhchain singh
Tejjy Inc.
+ +1 2405954210
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15th-anniversary celebration - Tejjy Inc