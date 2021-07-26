St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / Arrest on Warrant

CASE#: 21A202760

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Peterson

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

STREET: VT Rt. 105

TOWN: Sheldon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Rt. 78

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joshua Wells

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Sebastian Murray

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT: No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/24/21 at approximately 2143 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Rt. 105 and VT Rt. 78 in Sheldon, VT. Investigation revealed Joshua Wells was operating Vehicle 1 and turned onto VT Rt. 105 from a residence to travel west on Rt. 105. In doing so, Wells traveled into the eastbound lane, leaving his lane of travel and striking Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was operated by Sebastian Murray. Murray was traveling east on VT Rt. 105 when the collision occurred.

Neither operator was wearing their seatbelt and airbag deployment occurred in both vehicles. The roadway was temporarily closed while the vehicles were removed from the roadway and operators were evaluated by EMS.

Investigation revealed that Wells had an active arrest warrant. He was later lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Sheldon Fire and Amcare Ambulance Services.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/21, 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.