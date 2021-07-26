St. Albans Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / Arrest on Warrant
CASE#: 21A202760
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
STREET: VT Rt. 105
TOWN: Sheldon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Rt. 78
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joshua Wells
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Malibu
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Sebastian Murray
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT: No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruze
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/24/21 at approximately 2143 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of VT Rt. 105 and VT Rt. 78 in Sheldon, VT. Investigation revealed Joshua Wells was operating Vehicle 1 and turned onto VT Rt. 105 from a residence to travel west on Rt. 105. In doing so, Wells traveled into the eastbound lane, leaving his lane of travel and striking Vehicle 2. Vehicle 2 was operated by Sebastian Murray. Murray was traveling east on VT Rt. 105 when the collision occurred.
Neither operator was wearing their seatbelt and airbag deployment occurred in both vehicles. The roadway was temporarily closed while the vehicles were removed from the roadway and operators were evaluated by EMS.
Investigation revealed that Wells had an active arrest warrant. He was later lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Sheldon Fire and Amcare Ambulance Services.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/21, 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: No
