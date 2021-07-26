Genesis Ray Energy launches Site Suitability Module, empowers Renewable energy players to mitigate site selection risk.

Site Suitability Module - How to mitigate risk by choosing the right location

Genesis Ray Energy added a new Site Suitability tool that aids in screening and selection of the most suitable site for solar and wind renewable energy projects

Our tools add value at each stage of the project life cycle including pre-feasibility studies, operations, project-exit/sale and aids in making right investment, repowering and acquisition decisions.” — Irfan Choudhry

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Ray Energy , Singapore-based technology and research company in the energy sector has added another feather to its cap. It recently launched GenRay Site Suitability Mapping Module , a crucial tool that aids in the screening and selection of the most suitable site for renewable energy projects. The tool has particular significance in the current Covid-19 times when extensive physical site surveys have become difficult.The Site Suitability tool enables a virtual desktop survey of prospective sites on key parameters such as land use, soil bearing capacity, distance from transmission substations, road connectivity, topographical features of site (such as slope), natural hazard susceptibility, as well as exclusion zoning details for any given location. Being reliable and easy-to-use, the new module addition enables saving crucial time, effort and energy in gathering, cleaning and verifying data for site-surveyors, consultants and technical teams to a substantial degree.With the combining of this module with GenRay EXPLORER ™, Genesis Ray has gone another step in providing high quality data and analytics to support error-free and economical decision making to renewable energy developers.Says Irfan Choudhry CEO, Genesis Ray Energy, “We are committed to adding more and more layers to our basic product to improving our value proposition. Our tools add value in each stage of the project life cycle including pre-feasibility studies, operations, project-exit/sale as well as aid in making right investment, repowering and acquisition decisions.” Another module that gauges resource potential of a wind or solar site and draws probabilistic generation profile is also on cards.To enable potential users to evaluate the benefits of its tools, Genesis Ray is currently allowing a complimentary trial access on its website, http://www.genesisray.com/request-trial . Last month, it also launched its webstore where online subscribers have the flexibility to choose from a variety of pricing options and product packages to suit different needs.GenRay EXPLORER™ currently covers assets of 650GW+ generation capacity, 38,500+ wind turbines, 465,000+ kms of transmission lines, and 35,000 kms+ of natural gas pipelines. Data from several primary and secondary sources is aggregated and cross-validated and optimized before placing on the Genesis Ray's platform. The platform offers the most in-depth, up-to-date database available on the gas and power energy sector in South and South East Asia.

Screen and assess the right location for Wind and Solar Projects with GenRay EXPLORER™