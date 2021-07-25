THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JULY 26, 2021
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the twenty bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (20 bills)
- S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
- S. 1828 – HAVANA Act of 2021 (Sen. Collins – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2278 – To authorize the Secretary of the Interior to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1664 – To authorize the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation to establish a commemorative work in the District of Columbia and its environs, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Veasey – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2365 – Gold Star Mothers Family Monument Extension Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2497 – Amache National Historical Site Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4300 – Alexander Lofgren VIP Act, as amended (Rep. Miller-Meeks – Natural Resources)
- S. 325 – To amend the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children Act to extend the deadline for a report by the Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children, and for other purposes (Sen. Murkowski – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2485 – Access to Congressionally Mandated Reports Act, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 272 – Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 2382 – To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept details from other elements of the Federal Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other purposes (Sen. Portman – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 957 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure that certain medical facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs have physical locations for the disposal of controlled substances medications (Sen. Kennedy – Veterans’ Affairs)
- S. 1910 – Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)